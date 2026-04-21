Uplizd, Inc. Launches Unified Infrastructure for Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI

Uplizd - the unified infrastructure for enterprise-grade AI Uplizd - integrate everything - build any AI agents - deploy everywhere Custom-built model and full source code transfer - at an unbeatable price point, ensuring our partners retain total control & deployment flexibility

Uplizd empowers organizations in regulated industries to build, connect, scale, and fully own multi-agent AI workflows on a single, centralized infrastructure.

Uplizd's biggest strengths lie in our enterprise custom-built model and full source code transfer - at an unbeatable price point, ensuring our partners retain total control & deployment flexibility.” — Dr. David Elmaleh, Chairman of Uplizd

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞-𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐈 — a significant departure from the fragmented tooling and fragile integrations that have long constrained AI adoption across regulated industries. Purpose-built for sectors including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, finance, legal, and government, Uplizd enables organizations to build, deploy, and scale multiple autonomous AI agents simultaneously on one robust, centralized infrastructure https://uplizd.ai/ “Operating under the powerful mandate to "𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 - 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 - 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞," Uplizd is transforming how heavily regulated industries—including pharma, medicine, legal, finance, and government—harness the power of AI agents. Therefore, enterprises must stop wrestling with fragile, surface-level workflows," said 𝐃𝐫. 𝐓𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐠𝐮𝐲𝐞𝐧, CTO and Founder of Uplizd. “We are giving organizations the ability to orchestrate autonomous, multiple AI agents capable of complex reasoning, rather than settling for basic, restrictive if/then automations. Our Uplizd’s unified infrastructure is where real AI scaling happens seamlessly."𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝’𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞The newly updated Uplizd’s unified infrastructure introduces a suite of enterprise capabilities that shift the paradigm for AI deployment:• 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 (10,000+ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬): Instant integration with existing tech stacks via MCP and API connections, featuring an expansive library of over 10,000 components — including deep, exclusive integrations across hundreds of healthcare systems, major financial services networks, and restricted government APIs.• 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 & 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐲: Development teams can prototype rapidly on a drag-and-drop visual canvas or dive directly into code for full customization — no compromises required.• 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬: Build, deploy, and scale autonomous AI agents capable of high-level reasoning and complex problem-solving — not rigid if/then automations.• 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Built-in governance, security, and scalability from day one — enabling organizations to launch with certainty in even the most demanding regulatory environments𝐔𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬For enterprises operating in critical sectors — pharmaceuticals, healthcare, finance, and legal — data sovereignty, intellectual property control, and cost-efficiency are non-negotiable. Uplizd addresses these demands through a differentiated enterprise delivery model that bypasses traditional SaaS lock-in."In these highly regulated sectors like pharma, medicine, and finance, security and intellectual property ownership are non-negotiable," added 𝐃𝐫. 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡, Chairman of Uplizd. "That is why Uplizd's biggest strength lies in our enterprise custom-built delivery model, which offers highly secure AI solutions at an unbeatable price point, complete with full source code transfer. This ensures our enterprise partners retain total control, maximum flexibility, and the ability to deploy entirely on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments."By providing full source code transfer and custom enterprise builds, Uplizd ensures absolute compliance with strict industry regulations and internal security protocols. Whether automating complex legal document intake, analyzing vast pharmaceutical research datasets, monitoring financial compliance, or generating critical business proposals, Uplizd delivers scalable AI that enterprises can truly own.To learn more about custom enterprise builds, secure deployments, and to see Uplizd in action, visit https://uplizd.ai/ 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.: 𝑼𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒅 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒆𝒓 𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆-𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝑰𝒔. 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍, 𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒍𝒔, 𝑼𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒅 𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒅, 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝒅𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒐𝒚, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒚 𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝑨𝑰 𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒚. 𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 10,000 𝒑𝒓𝒆-𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒕 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔, 𝑼𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒅 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒅 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆, 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆, 𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒍, 𝒆-𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔.𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭: Dr. Tin Nguyen, CTO and Founder: tin.nguyen@uplizd.aiUplizd Website: https://uplizd.ai/

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