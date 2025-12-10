Uplizd 1.0 — An End-to-End AI Application Development Platform

Uplizd 1.0 | Full-stack AI Platform | Turns Ideas Into AI Apps, Instantly

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., a Delaware corporation based in Newton, Massachusetts, today announced the release of 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎, its new full-stack AI application-building platform designed to streamline the creation, orchestration, and deployment of advanced AI solutions.𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 is now available at https://uplizd.ai/ 𝐀 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐈 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 enables organizations to design, connect, and deploy AI applications without relying on complex coding environments or heavy infrastructure. Through a visual, drag-and-drop interface, the platform integrates with more than 2,500 tools, APIs, MCP servers, and AI models. Applications can be deployed in on-premises, hybrid, or cloud environments while supporting enterprise data security and privacy requirements.“𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 brings together the full lifecycle of the full-stack AI application development into one cohesive environment,” said 𝐃𝐫. 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝. “By offering a unified platform, we aim to simplify what has traditionally required multiple systems and highly specialized engineering resources.”𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 supports a wide spectrum of AI-driven applications, such as email-triage agents, lead-qualification assistants, document-analysis workflows, scheduling tools, customer-support automations, and data-extraction pipelines.“𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 allows teams to build complete AI applications with an extensive feature set designed for flexibility and scale,” said 𝐃𝐫. 𝐓𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐠𝐮𝐲𝐞𝐧, 𝐂𝐓𝐎. “Our goal is to make sophisticated AI capabilities accessible to organizations of all sizes, without requiring them to assemble multiple disconnected tools. We also update the platform on a weekly basis to ensure customers continually benefit from the latest advancements.”𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞-𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬Designed for sectors such as healthcare, legal, financial services, enterprise automation , and IT operations, 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 offers features to support secure, compliant deployment.“𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 creates a transparent and scalable ecosystem for next-generation AI applications,” said 𝐃𝐫. 𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡. “By unifying model management, workflow orchestration, and real-time collaboration, the platform helps improve quality, reproducibility, and modular reuse across teams.”Key enterprise-grade capabilities include deterministic agent orchestration, dynamic workflow branching, encrypted communication channels, deployment governance, and comprehensive audit logging.“With these capabilities, organizations can scale responsibly while maintaining control and visibility across their AI workflows,” added 𝐃𝐫. 𝐍𝐠𝐮𝐲𝐞𝐧. “𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎 is built to support immediate deployment across diverse environments and industry verticals, addressing the rapidly growing demand for reliable AI infrastructure.”𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. is an AI technology company headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, dedicated to transforming how developers and enterprises design, orchestrate, and deploy intelligent applications. Through its flagship platform, 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝 𝟏.𝟎, the company delivers a unified environment for AI agents, workflow automation, data orchestration, and enterprise-grade deployment across industries including healthcare, legal, finance, business automation, biotechnology, and IT services. 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐝’s mission is to democratize complex AI development and enable organizations of all sizes to operationalize intelligent systems with speed, compliance, efficiency, and transparency.For more information, visit https://uplizd.ai/

