Publishing Contract Assures Kellie Liang Mystery Novels Trilogy

Attempts to expose China's stranglehold on rare earth minerals and resulting U.S. vulnerability poses risks to those who want to publicize the China threat.

I hope that through the pages of the three books readers will notice how Kellie Liang evolves as a character.” — Timothy Trainer

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A publishing contract signed on April 17 with Joshua Tree Publishing assures readers that Kellie Liang, the central character in two previous mystery novels The China Connection and The China Factor , will return later this year.“Kellie forced my hand because of the way The China Factor ended,” says author Timothy Trainer. “I didn’t have a particular scene or ending in mind for the China Factor. I confess that when I typed the last sentence then reread it, I stopped writing. But, because I stopped writing, it left me and readers asking the question, what happens to her?”The title of the next installment of the trilogy is The China Dilemma. The story is set in 2007. Readers can follow Kellie's exploits in Europe and the United States. China's global impact is evident through the story. “Given the way The China Factor ended, I had to take Kellie to Europe. Hopefully, anyone who has read either of the previous books will notice her character evolve,” Mr. Trainer says.“Tim brings current events to life through his books,” says journalist and author Hope Katz Gibbs, founder of the Inkandescent PR + Publishing Co. “He shares with us the implications of China’s control of rare earth minerals in The China Dilemma. It’s a reality-based story and what the government doesn’t want us to know and how Kellie gets involved in trying to educate the public about the dire consequences of failing to be informed,” says Ms. Gibbs.The China Connection and The China Factor received awards in the Mystery, Thriller, Crime category from the Military Writers Society of America.

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