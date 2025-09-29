The Military Writers Society of America honors Timothy Trainer's third novel, 'The China Factor,' with its Bronze Award

Americans Thwart China’s Use of Stolen Data in Timothy Trainer’s novel, The China Factor

I like to think of my novels being about geoeconomics. The economic and trade tensions between countries provide fertile areas for stories.” — Tim Trainer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced on September 27, 2025, that Timothy Trainer’s third novel, The China Factor, received the Bronze Award in MWSA’s Mystery, Thriller, Crime fiction category.Ranked this year as high as #63 for Asian Literature amazon.com, his latest book comes on the heels of The China Connection, which received a 2024 Bronze Award from the MWSA in the same category.About the book: The China Factor highlights economic friction between the United States and its economic adversaries as the driving force behind his stories. It takes readers from Washington, D.C., and Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), unfolding as the FBI thwarts the exchange of stolen information to a Chinese diplomat. Having stopped one attempt, the investigation targets the person providing the information that China had previously received.What critics are saying: A reviewer at the Military Writers Society of America wrote that the new book “is an intriguing, well-told tale with many twists. The time frame is Spring 2005, and characters are found on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., as well as Vietnam.”What fans are saying: “The China Factor digs into economic and trade competition between China and the U.S. and the tensions arising from that competition. People and governments engage in illegal activity to gain advantages,” says journalist and author Hope Katz Gibbs, founder of the Inkandescent PR + Publishing Co. “Tim has set the book in 2005, but this story is straight out of today’s headlines. Reading this novel, the reader experiences what might occur behind the scenes in the real world.”She adds that because The China Factor exposes readers to how the Chinese plan to use the stolen information in its commercial pursuits in Vietnam, the book teaches a powerful history lesson. “Tim weaves together the stories of international trade intrigue and personal misgivings from years past through his characters," she shares, noting, “If you’ve been paying attention to recent headlines, the idea that Vietnam is caught between two world powers will ring true. The China Factor resonates in today’s world."Trainer explains that taking real-world tensions that exist and playing with possibilities is a fun and challenging exercise. “In addition to the usual military considerations, there are the economic and trade elements in these relationships that can be explored and exploited.”Stay tuned for more books by Trainer. Be sure to review his website filled with his weekly column that is also published on Substack, and his monthly video show Tim's Travails is on YouTube; his podcast is featured on Spotify, Apple and iHeart Radio.________________________________________About the Timothy Trainer: Writing books is a passion for attorney Timothy Trainer, who for more than three decades focused on intellectual property issues in his day job. He has worked in government agencies and in the private sector and his assignments have taken him to 60 countries around the world.Tim found time to pen a few non-fiction tomes, including his first book, Customs Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights; the 15th edition was published in 2020. Thomson Reuters’ Aspatore Books published Tim’s next title in 2015, Potato Chips to Computer Chips: The War on Fake Stuff.Fiction was a genre he always wanted to try. In 2019, Pendulum Over the Pacific was released by Joshua Tree Publishing. “This political intrigue story is set in Tokyo and Washington, D.C., and centers on trade tensions between the U.S. and Japan in the late 1980s,” Tim explains.In 2023, his first series hit bookstores: The China Connection.In 2024, Joshua Tree Publishing released the sequel, The China Factor, which ranked #63 on the Amazon Asian Literature list in May.

