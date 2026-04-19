RE: Royalton Barracks /VT Arrest Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2001788

Rank/Trooper Name: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2026 at approximately 1600 hours

LOCATION: Route 5, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on VT Warrant-Second Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Violation of Abuse Prevention

ACCUSED: David A. Thibodeau Sr.

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 18th, 2026, at approximately 1600 hours while investigating a citizen dispute on Route 5 in the town of Hartland, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks had received information regarding a witness to the dispute at this location had an active VT arrest warrant. An investigation began into David A. Thibodeau Sr. and his active arrest warrant. Further investigation showed that Thibodeau Sr. failed to appear on April 9, 2026, for Felony-2nd degree, Agg. Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest & Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.

Thibodeau Sr. was located outside a property at 273 RT. 5 in the town of Hartland and was taken into custody for the warrant. Thibodeau Sr. was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT where he was held on $2500 cash or surety. Thibodeau Sr. was additionally issued a flash citation ordering Thibodeau Sr. to appear before the Windsor Superior County Criminal Court on April 20th, 2026, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 04/20/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor Superior County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2500 Cash or Surety (VT-Warrant)

MUG SHOT: None