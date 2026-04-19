RE: Royalton Barracks /VT Arrest Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001788
Rank/Trooper Name: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/18/2026 at approximately 1600 hours
LOCATION: Route 5, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on VT Warrant-Second Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Violation of Abuse Prevention
ACCUSED: David A. Thibodeau Sr.
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 18th, 2026, at approximately 1600 hours while investigating a citizen dispute on Route 5 in the town of Hartland, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks had received information regarding a witness to the dispute at this location had an active VT arrest warrant. An investigation began into David A. Thibodeau Sr. and his active arrest warrant. Further investigation showed that Thibodeau Sr. failed to appear on April 9, 2026, for Felony-2nd degree, Agg. Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest & Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.
Thibodeau Sr. was located outside a property at 273 RT. 5 in the town of Hartland and was taken into custody for the warrant. Thibodeau Sr. was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT where he was held on $2500 cash or surety. Thibodeau Sr. was additionally issued a flash citation ordering Thibodeau Sr. to appear before the Windsor Superior County Criminal Court on April 20th, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 04/20/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor Superior County Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2500 Cash or Surety (VT-Warrant)
MUG SHOT: None
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