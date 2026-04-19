Berlin Barracks // Directed Patrol
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3003112
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 04/18/2026 2200-0001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury, VT
DIRECTED PATROL
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks conducted a directed patrol focusing on impaired driving. During this patrol, Troopers conducted 14 traffic stops for violations of Title 23.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.