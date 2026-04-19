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Berlin Barracks // Directed Patrol

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3003112

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Ryan Riegler                         

STATION:       Berlin Barracks              

CONTACT#:  802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME:  04/18/2026 2200-0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury, VT

 

DIRECTED PATROL

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks conducted a directed patrol focusing on impaired driving. During this patrol, Troopers conducted 14 traffic stops for violations of Title 23.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

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Berlin Barracks // Directed Patrol

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