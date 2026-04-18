Kansas City VAMC clinicians embrace ambient scribe technology

Enhanced patient engagement and reduced documentation time improve provider and veteran experience

After three months of using ambient scribe, providers at the Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVAMC) report spending less time on documentation and more time with Veterans. One provider notably shared that it is the first tool “that allowed me to both reduce administrative work and improve my interaction and relationships with patients.” Helping providers refocus on their practice, listening more closely to Veterans’ needs and delivering the high-quality care they have earned is what VA aims to accomplish every day.

Unanimous support for ambient scribe

Eighteen clinicians took part in a 90-day evaluation of an ambient scribing tool that listens during appointments and drafts a clinical note for the provider to review and sign. All 18 participants want to continue using the tool. Providers shared several key benefits of ambient scribe, including:

Improved patient engagement during visits.

Reduced after-hours documentation.

More detailed notes that accurately reflect the conversation.

One of the strongest findings was the significant time saved on documentation. Before using the tool, many providers were spending anywhere from 15 minutes to over an hour completing notes after clinic. During the evaluation phase, most reported saving one to two hours of after-hours work.

Veterans noted the difference during health care visits, as well, and responded positively once they understood the tool was not making decisions about their care. For providers and Veterans, ensuring that the human element remains at the forefront of the care plan is of utmost importance. This technology supports that by reducing work strain and enhancing human experience.

“I am able to sign off on my notes sooner and able to capture a lot more of what occurred during the visit,” said one clinician.

“The program we have in Kansas City is very easy to use. It integrates and transfers the note to Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS),” said another.

Better connection during visits

Because ambient scribe captures the conversation in the background, providers said they felt more present during appointments; they could focus on listening to the Veteran instead of typing. “Ambient scribe has enhanced my patient visits as I can be more focused on my interaction with the Veteran,” one provider said. “More time talking to patients, more eye contact, more time to use other resources—i.e. open evidence, up to date—while patients are talking.”

Making ambient scribe even better

As with any new technology, providers identified areas for improvement. Feedback included interest in:

Improved integration with CPRS.

Easier handling of reminders and orders.

More flexibility to tailor notes with personal style.

Lessens competing tasks and mental load of splitting focus between patients and documentation.

Eases workflows and allows time to reset between patients.

Looking ahead

With the continued support and involvement of leadership and the Ambient Scribe Community of Practice, KCVAMC will build on the success of the evaluation phase. The early phase deployment of ambient scribe shows how artificial intelligence (AI) technology can reduce paperwork, support provider well-being and help providers keep Veterans at the core of their practice.

For many participants, this evaluation was not just about adopting new technology but about reclaiming time, reducing burnout and making health care more human centered.

“Today was the first time I have been able to complete my notes and go home on time since I started working at VA 10 years ago,” said one KCVAMC provider.

The results are reflected in Veteran satisfaction data. Survey scores across key experience measures improved notably over the three-month period. When asked if they felt their providers listened carefully to them during visits, Veterans responded with a 95.8% satisfaction rate, which reflects an almost 3% increase from before the evaluation period. Survey results also showed a 95.4% satisfaction in feeling that providers explained things in a way they could understand (+2.3%); 97.5% satisfaction in knowing what they needed to do post-visit (+2.5%); 95.8% satisfaction in feeling respected and comfortable during their visit (+2.8%); and 95% satisfaction in trusting KCVAMC Primary Care for their health care needs (+2.9%).