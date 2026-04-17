MSP Leonardtown Press Release 4/17/2026

April 17, 2026

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 17, 2026

On 3/31/2026, Tpr Peterson responded to the Birdies, located at 28270 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Michael Anthony Hyde, 33 of Louisa, VA stole approximately property and was placed under arrest. He had also been previously issued a notice not to trespass. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Hyde was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2 and Theft: Less Than $100.00.

On 4/5/2026, Sr Tpr Olyer responded to the Wawa, located at 23141 Three Notch Road, California, MD for the report of a disturbance. While on scene, two individuals, identified as Jyasia Lashae Payne, 19 of Lexington Park, MD and Kiara Shynn Adams, 18 of Lexington Park, MD, were observed fighting. While attempting to stop the fight, Payne assaulted Sr Tpr Oyler which resulted in her being injured. Payne and Adams were both arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Tpr Kelsey charged Payne with Second Degree Assault x2, Second Degree Assault on Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct x2, and Adams was charged with Second Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct x2.

On 4/7/2026, TFC Eckrich responded to the Aaron’s Rent to Own, located at 21703 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a subject needing their welfare checked. Upon arrival, Joshua Antoine Miles, 37 of Newburg, MD was observed asleep on the sidewalk. A glass smoking device with suspected Cocaine was observed next to Miles and he was placed under arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed an additional smoking device with suspected Cocaine. Miles was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 4/9/2026, Tpr Peterson responded to the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a theft. Ahlecia Brechae Young, 28 of Callaway, MD was located walking nearby with stolen goods from the store. Young resisted arrest, but was able to be taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Young was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Theft: Less Than $100, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 3/31/2026, Ronnie Crawford, 59 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Bryant

On 4/4/2026, Allen Clifton Robinson Jr, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Oliva Flores

On 4/5/2026, Orlando Maurice Hill, 56 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

On 4/8/2026, Morgan Elizabeth Holmes, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps

On 4/10/2026, Michelle Leigh Simmons, 42 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/27/2026, Stanaja Nicole Drummond, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for Second Degree Assault

On 3/29/2026, Rayvon Deonte Posey, 24 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr Bryant for FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 4/5/2026, Rick Lee Hawkins, 61 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Large for FTA: Theft $100 to Under $1,500

On 4/7/2026, Ricardo James O’Brien, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Bryant for Malicious Destruction of Property: Value Less Than $1,000 and Second Degree Assault

On 4/9/2026, Selvin Ivan Ramos Lima, 29 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/9/2026, Christopher John Bowers, 40 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for Violation of Probation: Driving while license was revoked

On 4/14/2026, Alaisha Nyel Smith, 21 of Baltimore, MD was arrested by Tpr Jones for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/14/2026, Arturo Moreno Perez, 48 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at [email protected]