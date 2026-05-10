State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Anne Arundel County

May 10, 2026

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased is identified as Yolanda Hardy, 33, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel. She was a passenger in a Ford Explorer involved in the crash. The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 38-year-old male, was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of their injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of a Chevrolet Camaro, identified as Corbin Congedo, 22, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Dorsey Road and Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving three vehicles and a Maryland Transit Administration bus. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Camaro was traveling westbound on Dorsey Road at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, it struck a Mazda CX-30, also traveling westbound. The impact from the crash caused the Camaro to enter the intersection and subsequently strike the Ford Explorer and MTA Transit Bus that were turning onto Telegraph Road from eastbound Dorsey Road.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation. Investigators believe impairment and speed may be contributing factors in the crash.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department assisted in processing the scene. Road closures lasted approximately three hours.

The investigation continues.

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