OpenVet Names Six Veterinary Leaders to Its Founding Clinical Advisory Board

Dr. Natalie Marks | Chief Veterinary Officer | OpenVet | The only universal medical system for all animal species OpenVet Publishes the First Veterinary AI Safety Charter Adam Sager, Founder and CEO, OpenVet

Board-certified specialists across emergency medicine, oncology, neurology, internal medicine, and general practice will guide OpenVet's clinical standards

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenVet, the AI hospital for every animal on earth, today announced the formation of its founding Clinical Advisory Board. Led by Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Natalie Marks, the board brings board-certified expertise across emergency and critical care, medical oncology, neurology, internal medicine, pharmacology, and general practice. Their role: direct clinical oversight of how OpenVet’s AI behaves, what safety boundaries they enforce, and what standards the platform holds itself to.

OpenVet is an AI clinical platform built for the point of care, spanning more than 200 animal species. Generic AI models pose serious clinical risks in veterinary medicine, often recommending treatments that may be safe for humans but could be deadly to certain species. As the platform scales, each specialty requires specialist-level oversight to ensure that clinical reasoning, drug dosing, and species-specific safety protocols meet the standard of board-certified veterinary medicine.

“As Chief Veterinary Officer, my top priority is ensuring that every piece of technology we build meets the standards of practicing veterinarians,” said Dr. Natalie Marks, who leads the newly formed board. “Equally important is the expert guidance of respected, forward-thinking specialists, and our board reflects that. We have a clear core tenet: clinical AI must be species-aware, evidence-based, and managed by veterinarians who deeply understand the life-and-death realities of the exam room.”

The newly appointed board members joining Dr. Marks include:

Garret Pachtinger, VMD, DACVECC — Co-founder of VETgirl and board-certified emergency and critical care specialist. Dr. Pachtinger’s expertise in trauma and rapid-response workflows will directly shape OpenVet’s Emergency and Critical Care knowledge, including triage logic, stabilization protocols, and time-sensitive decision support.

Craig Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology) — Veterinary medical oncologist at BluePearl Malvern, known for advancing oncologic workups in generalist settings. Dr. Clifford will guide how OpenVet handles cancer treatment pathways, multimodal therapeutic regimens, and staging protocols across species.

Fred Wininger, VMD, MS, DACVIM (Neurology) — Veterinary neurologist and founder of The Animal Neurology Center. Dr. Wininger will oversee how OpenVet builds diagnostic reasoning for central and peripheral nervous system disorders, from seizure workups to spinal cord localization.

Rae Hutchins, DVM, DACVIM — Board-certified internal medicine specialist and veterinary executive at Wedgewood Pharmacy, with deep expertise in compounding and clinical pharmacology. Dr. Hutchins will ensure OpenVet’s Formulary accurately flags lethal cross-species drug variations and compounding safety.

Ira Gordon, DVM, DACVR (Radiation Oncology) — Veterinary radiation oncologist and co-founder of VANE (Veterinary Angel Network for Entrepreneurs). Dr. Gordon will oversee OpenVet’s approach to published literature, clinical trial data, and FDA references, ensuring the platform accurately represents the veterinary evidence base.

Marisa Brunetti, VMD — Chief Veterinary Officer Emeritus at IndeVets and owner of Mt. Airy Animal Hospital. As a frontline GP practitioner, Dr. Brunetti provides the perspective that matters most: whether OpenVet’s tools actually work in the daily reality of general practice.

“Veterinary medicine deserves AI infrastructure built specifically for it. Not something borrowed from human healthcare. The biology is different. The pharmacology is different. The way a veterinarian thinks through a case is different,” said Adam Sager, CEO and co-founder of OpenVet. “Practicing veterinarians have to be the ones deciding what’s safe enough to put in front of a clinician.”

About OpenVet

OpenVet is the AI hospital for every animal on earth. The platform gives veterinarians access to specialist-level, species-aware clinical decision support at the point of care, covering more than 200 animal species across specialized AI clinical specialties.

Every case that passes through OpenVet becomes a permanent biological data point, building toward the first disease intelligence network for animals. OpenVet is headquartered in Miami.

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