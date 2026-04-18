Ascendo AI Brings AI Resolve to Google Cloud Marketplace

Ascendo AI launches AI Resolve on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprises to automate service workflows and deploy AI agents faster.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendo AI announced that AI Resolve, its Agent as a Service offering, is now available as a private offer on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Built for teams managing critical infrastructure, AI Resolve connects chat, search, and web agents to help enterprises automate complex service workflows, accelerate AI service automation, and improve decision-making across the asset lifecycle.Timed with Google Cloud Next ’26, the launch gives organizations a direct path to procure and deploy enterprise AI agents within their existing Google Cloud environment. Because AI Resolve is available as a managed service, Google handles billing, allowing customers to use committed cloud spend to adopt Ascendo AI’s AI-powered service intelligence with greater speed and simplicity.Ascendo AI’s platform is designed for industries where service quality, uptime, and technician expertise matter most, including MedTech, telecom, industrial manufacturing and more. The company’s agentic AI platform combines physical AI and industrial AI to support critical infrastructure teams with a coordinated digital workforce of autonomous AI agents. With 16 specialized L4 agents and more than 1,800 complex service workflows out of the box, AI Resolve is built to deliver AI workflow automation at an enterprise scale.The platform ingests unstructured dark data across logs, telemetry, service calls, manuals, CMMS, service CRM systems, field service software, and training videos to power AI predictive maintenance, AI diagnostics, and field service decision support. By turning scattered service knowledge into an operational AI knowledge base, Ascendo AI helps teams predict parts demand, operationalize technician expertise, and reduce field escalations before they occur.“By bringing AI Resolve to the Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re making it easier for critical infrastructure teams to deploy a digital workforce that understands both technical context and operational judgment,” said Karpagam Narayanan, CEO of Ascendo AI. “As we engage with the ecosystem at Google Cloud Next ’26, we believe this is exactly what MedTech, telecom, and industrial service teams need to scale expertise, improve response quality, and prevent costly escalations.”AI Resolve works as an expert in your back pocket, providing different interfaces depending on the workflow and use case. The system understands the full context of the asset lifecycle, asset state, company, customer, and product, and, importantly, the judgment behind operational decisions.For example, where standard maintenance documentation might recommend a part “replacement,” AI Resolve can recognize when a top technician would recommend a “flush” instead, based on the real-world condition and service history. That ability to capture tribal knowledge and translate it into AI for business operations makes the platform especially valuable for teams looking to improve service management software, reduce downtime, and strengthen field execution.

Ascendo AI at The Agent Factory, 2025 at Google Cloud HQ

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