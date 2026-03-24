Ascendo AI CEO Reveals Agentic AI Blueprint

The Service Leader's Blueprint in the Era of Physical AI

Ascendo AI CEO unveils a #1 bestselling blueprint for agentic AI in field service, enabling faster, intelligence-driven operations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As heavy industries face a "perfect storm" of a retiring workforce and unsearchable "dark data," Karpagam Narayanan, CEO and Founder of Ascendo AI, has released the definitive guide for Industrial AI and the next industrial revolution. Her new book, Beyond Break-Fix: The Service Leader’s Blueprint in the Era of Physical AI, has officially reached #1 New Release status on Amazon in US, marking a critical shift in AI-Powered Field Service and operations management.For the last decade, the industry has optimized machines with IoT but largely ignored the tribal knowledge required to maintain them. Karpagam Narayanan argues that the "Break-Fix" era is over. To survive the "Execution Gap," organizations must move from passive tools to AI Agents and a Digital Workforce that reasons, plans, and guides technicians with engineering precision.Industry Icons Define the New Standard-The vision presented in Beyond Break-Fix has been met with high acclaim from the world’s leading authorities on service and Enterprise AI operations.Ron Kaufman, the New York Times bestselling author of Uplifting Service, says this vision "uplifts service" and returns empathy to the role.Professor Tim Baines, Executive Director of The Advanced Services Group, calls it the guide for moving from "serving the machine" to "sustaining the outcome." This highlights the industry shift from traditional Predictive Maintenance toward Autonomous AI Systems.Roy Dockery, MBA, a prominent service leader and author of The Art of Leading, says we must "raise AI like a digital employee."Voice of the Industry: The Field Service AI Perspective-Beyond official endorsements, the book is being hailed by service leaders on the front lines of Renewables, MedTech, and Utilities as a Field Service AI paradigm shift:1. On Bridging the Talent Gap: "Treating AI as an employee, instead of just performing specific use cases, helps show the true power of AI to help technicians with the myriads of decisions they need to perform their work."2. On Force-Multiplying Teams: "These digital agents don’t take away from the human team; they force-multiply. This is the difference between being a pioneer and a settler in the new industrial landscape."Transforming a "Library of Documents" into a "Factory of Answers" -Beyond Break-Fix provides a rigorous 5-pillar architecture: Memory, Brain, Nervous System, Hands, and Legs. This framework helps organizations achieve zero escalations and scale expertise infinitely. It is the roadmap for any leader ready to move from generalist AI to the era of the Specialist AI Agent.

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