TRAFFIC ADVISORY: EMANCIPATION DAY CELEBRATION

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, the Emancipation Day Parade and Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

From Friday, April 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. until Monday, April 20, 2026, at 5:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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