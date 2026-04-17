MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery in Northeast.



On Wednesday April 15, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1200 Block of 49th Street, Northeast, for the report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim and brandished a knife and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled with the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim suffered minor injuries.



27-year-old Eustasio Valdez, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).



CCN: 26049889



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