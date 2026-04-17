Canalside to Host USA Soccer Watch Parties

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Canalside in Buffalo will host three free community watch parties for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ group stage. Soccer fans are invited to gather at the waterfront to support the U.S. Men’s National Team in their highly anticipated matches against Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye. These events are brought to the public through a partnership between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC), Visit Buffalo and Buffalo Waterfront.

“New York is excited to be able to host visitors from across the globe and also give New Yorkers the opportunity to tune in to the world’s biggest sporting event,” Governor Hochul said. “The State is proud to play a major role in the FIFA World Cup and now communities across New York will be able to share in the experience.”

The USA Soccer Watch Parties will take place on:

June 12, 7 p.m. – USA vs. Paraguay (match starts at 9 p.m.)

June 19, 1 p.m. – USA vs. Australia (match starts at 3 p.m.)

June 25, 8 p.m. – USA vs. Türkiye (match starts at 10 p.m.)

The matches will be shown on a giant video board, with attendees able to enjoy drinks, food trucks, a live DJ, giveaways and family-friendly activities.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Empire State Development is proud to bring the global energy of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ directly to Buffalo’s historic waterfront. Through the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program, we are transforming Canalside into a vibrant hub where world-class athletics meet local community spirit. These watch parties create an unforgettable atmosphere for soccer fans and families to unite and cheer on the USMNT, while further showcasing the vitality of Western New York.”

ECHDC Chairperson Joan Kesner said, “Canalside is a natural gathering place for Buffalo, and these watch parties will give fans a chance to come together and support the USMNT as they take the world stage. Thanks to support from Governor Hochul and Empire State Development, we’re able to offer a welcoming, high-quality experience that highlights the continued momentum of Buffalo’s waterfront.”

Part of Governor Hochul and Empire State Development’s effort to bring the world’s biggest sporting event to communities across New York, these free public watch parties are supported by the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program. The Governor recently announced that 12 community-based projects across seven regions of New York State have been selected as awardees through the grant program. In addition to the Community World Cup Grant Program, New York State is supporting several initiatives designed to ensure communities across the state can participate in the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Governor Hochul also announced two free, large-scale community viewing events at Stony Brook University on Long Island and Kensico Dam Plaza in the Mid-Hudson Region as part of a coordinated effort to maximize the statewide and economic impact of the 2026 World Cup into communities across the state. Learn more about the large-scale community viewing events here. The Long Island and Mid-Hudson events will feature live match broadcasts alongside community-developed programming designed to authentically reflect each region and celebrate New York’s passion for the world’s game. Designed as outdoor experiences capable of welcoming thousands of attendees, each event will reflect the unique character of its region while promoting community engagement, small business participation and inclusive access. Additional event details will be announced at a later date. For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website.

As part of the FY27 Budget, the Governor has also advanced NY Kicks, a new initiative aimed at expanding youth soccer access by investing in new soccer facilities and community programming in disadvantaged communities across the state. NY Kicks also advances Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities, by activating public spaces across the state and creating shared, active experiences for families.

These efforts also build on the State’s broader strategy to maximize the economic, tourism and community benefits associated with hosting matches during the tournament.

Visit Buffalo President & CEO Patrick Kaler said, “Buffalo is a city that lives and breathes sports, and the passion of our fans is part of what makes this community so special. These watch parties will channel that energy into celebrations that bring together visitors and locals alike along our revitalized waterfront. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their support in making these memorable community experiences possible and generating new economic impact for our destination.”

Buffalo Waterfront Marketing Manager Michele Cicatello said, “Canalside offers an ideal setting to take in these exciting matches. As the U.S. prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™, we’re looking forward to hosting these fun, community-building events for all ages.”

About Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) is governed by a nine-member board consisting of seven voting directors and two non-voting, ex-officio directors. The seven voting directors are recommended by the New York State Governor and are appointed by the New York State Urban Development Corporation d/b/a Empire State Development as sole shareholder of ECHDC. The two non-voting, ex-officio director positions are held by the Erie County Executive and the City of Buffalo Mayor.

As a subsidiary of Empire State Development, the state’s chief economic development agency, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation supports and promotes the creation of infrastructure and public activities at Canalside, the Ohio Street corridor and the Outer Harbor that is attracting critical mass, private investment and enhancing the enjoyment of the waterfront for residents and tourists in Western New York. Its vision is to revitalize Western New York’s waterfront and restore economic growth to Buffalo based on the region’s legacy of pride, urban significance and natural beauty.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.