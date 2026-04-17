BRIDGE Update: April 17, 2026

LAST CALL: School/District Reports Survey

As part of our ongoing data modernization efforts, we are working to streamline reporting processes and increase access to timely, actionable information for schools and districts. To ensure our work aligns with the needs of instructional and operational leaders, we are gathering feedback on which reports and dashboards should be prioritized for automation.

This brief survey asks you to identify the reports you rely on most, the pain points you experience in your current reporting processes, and which reporting areas would provide the greatest value if automated. Any school or district staff responsible for submitting reports is welcome to take the survey. Please submit responses by the end of the day on April 17.

TieNet

As we move forward with the transition from TieNet to Infinite Campus, NDDPI would like to provide clarity regarding which documents and data will be migrated during this process. Please refer to this week's data migration bulletin for clarity from the BRIDGE project team.

PowerSchool Customizations

As part of the transition away from PowerSchool, districts are strongly encouraged to proactively document their current customizations. After July 1, districts will no longer have access to PowerSchool to reference how custom screens, fields, or reports were structured—even though the data itself may still be accessible.

To ensure these items can be accurately rebuilt in Infinite Campus if needed, districts should take screenshots or otherwise inventory existing custom screens (including the fields displayed) and commonly used custom reports such as attendance letters, mailing labels, report cards, etc. Capturing this information now will provide a critical reference point and help reduce rework later.

FAQs

Q: How will student and licensed staff accounts be generated in Infinite Campus?

A: The BRIDGE team has been working with NDIT/EduTech to plan for the continuation of the current automation of the creation of K–12 accounts. We expect to have a solution for both students and licensed staff upon enrollment/ of entry into Infinite Campus. Details surrounding this solution, process and timing of account creation, and other considerations are still being worked out. The BRIDGE team will communicate more information as these details are finalized.

Q: During the data migration process, who do we contact if we find missing or incorrect items in our extracted data?

A: If you encounter missing or incorrect data, please reach out to the BRIDGE project team at BRIDGE@nd.gov.

Q: Is it recommended that districts go through the End of Year process in PowerSchool?

A: Yes. Districts should work with EduTech as normal. EduTech worked directly with Infinite Campus to develop a modified EOY process due to the transition to the new SIS.

You can browse our Knowledge Base for the most up-to-date FAQs.

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: NDDPI will now be holding Office Hours weekly basis, instead of monthly. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, April 22, 12–1 p.m. CDT. Special emphasis will be placed on data migration-related questions, but all topics are welcomed.

Data Migration Sessions: Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and REAs will be available to assist districts.

SFTP Guided Support Sessions: These sessions will focus on SFTP access and data cleanup efforts.