Soulmates.ai Foresight Engine Now Incorporates Social Index EMV Values for Predictive Forecasting

Foresight Engine, the predictive content performance model within Soulmates.ai, now incorporates Social Index EMV values. Predictive EMV within Soulmates.ai.

Soulmates.ai's Foresight Engine now includes Social Index EMV values as a predictive metric so brands can forecast earned media value ranges before going live.

We’ve now incorporated Social Index EMV values into the Foresight Engine as a predictive metric, so brands can forecast earned media value before someone publishes a single post.” — Eric Ayzenberg, CEO of Ayzenberg Group

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayzenberg Group today announced that its Foresight Engine, the predictive content performance model within Soulmates.ai , now incorporates Social Index EMV values as an additional predictive metric. The integration brings together two products from Ayzenberg’s a.network: Social Index, the EMV benchmark that Ayzenberg Group started building in 2013 and published in 2016, and Soulmates.ai’s Foresight Engine, a predictive model that can determine which of two posts will perform better with 80% accuracy.The integration responds to consistent client demand. Brands using Social Index to measure ROI have asked for the ability to forecast EMV before committing budget, and Foresight Engine clients wanted a standardized value metric tied to post-level predictions.“When we started the Earned Media Values Index in 2013, the name said it all: give marketers a real dollar value for social engagement,” said Eric Ayzenberg, CEO of Ayzenberg Group. “Since then we’ve expanded across verticals, regions, and nearly every social channel. But as social became more important than most traditional media, our clients kept pushing us further. They wanted custom EMV models that accounted for owned, earned, and paid value across entire brand portfolios.”“Seven years ago we started a project to predict EMV before posting and boosting. It quickly became a massive undertaking. We got lucky with early access to NVIDIA hardware and what are now AI factories. The neural network behind Social Index EMV was built to ingest enough data to predict how interest-based algorithms would value engagement across platforms. Alongside that, we built the Foresight Engine, a model that can compare two posts and predict which will perform better with 80% accuracy. We’ve now incorporated Social Index EMV values into the Foresight Engine as a predictive metric, so brands can forecast earned media value before someone publishes a single post or launches a full marketing campaign with hundreds of posts across most social channels.”How It WorksSocial Index uses a proprietary neural network that calculates earned media values across 8 social platforms (Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube) and 9 industry verticals, updated daily. The model draws from paid media equivalencies, consumer behavior trends, economic indicators, and platform-specific engagement valuations refined by media buying professionals and data scientists over a decade of real-world campaign execution for Fortune 500 companies. This is the measurement layer: what earned media is worth after it happens.The Foresight Engine is a separate model built by Soulmates.ai. Given two pieces of social content, it can predict which post will perform better with 80% accuracy by comparing content characteristics, audience alignment, platform dynamics, and historical performance patterns on a brand or platform’s social media channels.With this integration, the Foresight Engine provides predictive EMV ranges for upcoming posts based on platform, category, and region. Brands can forecast earned media value before publishing a single post or launching a campaign with hundreds of posts across social channels.What This Means for Brands and PlatformsFor media companies: The Foresight Engine with integrated EMV forecasting is available through the Soulmates.ai platform, giving media planners a reliable basis for budget justification and ROI projections.For larger media networks and API partners: EMV prediction ranges are available through the API, allowing platforms to build predictive EMV into their own reporting and planning tools. Existing Social Index API partners continue to receive EMV benchmarking data with no disruption to their integrations.What Stays the SameSocial Index continues to operate independently at earnedmediavalues.com as the EMV benchmarking standard. Current SI 3.0 subscribers and API partners retain full access with no changes to existing integrations.AvailabilityThe Foresight Engine with integrated Social Index EMV forecasting is available now through Soulmates.ai. Social Index platform access and API integrations continue at earnedmediavalues.com.About Social IndexSocial Index, a product of Ayzenberg Group’s a.network, is the industry standard for measuring earned media value. Ayzenberg Group began building the EMV methodology in 2013 and published the first EMV Index in 2016, establishing the first standardized approach to assigning dollar values to social media engagement. Powered by a proprietary neural network, the platform provides EMV benchmarks across 8 social platforms and 9 industry verticals, with daily updates and coverage for North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. Over 3,000 companies rely on Social Index for campaign measurement, reporting, and budget optimization. Platforms including Brandwatch, Sprout Social, and Julius use Social Index EMV values within their measurement capabilities, and brands such as Dentsu, Goodyear, and King’s Hawaiian rely on the Index for campaign optimization. Learn more at earnedmediavalues.com.About Soulmates.aiSoulmates.ai is Ayzenberg Group’s AI-powered audience intelligence platform, providing high-fidelity audience modeling, predictive brand alignment, and the Foresight Engine for social content performance forecasting. Given two posts, the Foresight Engine is a model that can predict which will perform better with 80% accuracy. It now incorporates Social Index EMV values as an additional metric for predictive earned media value ranges. Learn more at soulmates.ai.Two-Week Free TrialSocial Index and Soulmates.ai are offering two separate two-week free trials, each with unlimited access to its platform. Sign up for a Social Index trial at earnedmediavalues.com, and a Soulmates.ai trial, which includes the Foresight Engine, at soulmates.ai.

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