Social Index Launches EMV Meter (Beta) to Measure Super Bowl LIX’s Most Impactful Brand Campaigns

New Measurement Platform Quantifies And Visualizes Social Engagement Across Major Live Events

We built the Social Index EMV Meter to address a critical industry need—quantifying EMV across the entire campaign lifecycle to provide a clearer picture of marketing ROI.” — Vincent Juarez, CMO and co-founder of Social Index

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Index has introduced the Social Index EMV Meter (Beta), an industry-first measurement and visualization platform designed to quantify Earned Media Value (EMV) for brand campaigns during major events—beginning with Super Bowl LIX. The dynamic ranking and valuation system bridges traditional live-event advertising with long-tail social media marketing, offering a comprehensive, social-first approach to ROI measurement.Unlike traditional broadcast-centric metrics, the Social Index EMV Meter provides a holistic assessment of brand impact by aggregating, valuing, and ranking social engagement data—including likes, comments, shares, and views—across leading platforms. It complements traditional brand measurement methods, such as brand perception, lift, and purchase intent, to deliver a more complete picture of campaign effectiveness.Powered by the ‘Earned Media Benchmark’ Social Index API, the Social Index EMV Meter is the latest innovation complementing the Social Index’s Dashboard, Enterprise and Creator measurement platforms. It is specifically designed to address the evolving needs of marketers seeking social-first, lifecycle-based campaign valuation.The Social Index EMV Meter captures engagement across three key phases:-Pre-event strategy: Measuring social-driven pre-launch activity, teaser content, and digital activations leading up to live events.-In-campaign engagement: Tracking how specific marketing beats within a traditional tentpole event generate social interactions.-Post-event impact: Assessing the sustained, long-term social value and continued audience conversation beyond the live broadcast.As a modular Earned Media measurement solution, the Social Index EMV Meter offers brands the flexibility to assess tentpole marketing events, ongoing brand performance, and industry-specific benchmarking.For its Super Bowl LIX debut, the Social Index EMV Meter ranks Big Game advertisers based on the social value of their integrated brand campaigns—moving beyond the 30-second commercial spot to evaluate which brands successfully drove sustained engagement across social platforms.By shifting the focus from viewership numbers to audience interaction, the EMV Meter provides a data-driven approach to "return on engagement," complementing traditional ad measurement models."Super Bowl LIX is the perfect proving ground for our Social Index EMV Meter," said Vincent Juarez, CMO and co-founder of Social Index. "We’ve long passed the tipping point where digital, mobile, and social marketing investments outpace traditional broadcast. While broadcast remains vital, modern marketers understand the power of social media to extend brand impact. We built the Social Index EMV Meter to address a critical industry need—quantifying EMV across the entire campaign lifecycle to provide a clearer picture of marketing ROI."While Super Bowl LIX marks the launch of the Social Index EMV Meter, this scalable, data-driven solution is designed for ongoing industry benchmarking across tentpole marketing events. This initiative aligns with Social Index’s parent company, a.network’s broader commitment to advancing Earned Media measurement standards.Future Applications of the Social Index EMV Meter Include:-Award Shows: Measuring brand activations at the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes.-Live Sporting Events: Tracking sponsor engagement during the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and NBA Finals.-Cultural Moments: Analyzing brand impact during product launches, political debates, and major music festivals.With social media at the core of modern integrated marketing strategies, traditional TV-based measurement models no longer offer a complete view of campaign success. The Social Index EMV Meter delivers real-time rankings and valuations, empowering brands to measure earned social impact with greater accuracy.About Social Index:Social Index is a leading provider of social media measurement and analytics, offering industry-leading benchmarks to evaluate the Earned Media Value (EMV) of brand campaigns. Built on a decade of media analytics and trusted by over 3,000 top brands worldwide, Social Index’s technology delivers dynamic insights that validate the ROI of influencer marketing, content marketing, PR, organic, and paid social campaigns.Want to know your brand's social ROI for events, sponsorships, or launches? The Social Index EMV Meter goes beyond the Super Bowl, offering dynamic insights across industries. Request a demo today—and may the best brand win.

