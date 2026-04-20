CareTrack Joins Epic Connection Hub, Expanding Nationwide Access

Integration streamlines EHR workflows and scales remote care solutions for providers and patients

Our integration with Epic is a significant milestone and is allowing our team to expand our reach, strengthen our partnerships and enhance patient care.” — CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Derek Skinner

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareTrack , a leading provider of remote healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its integration with Epic’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) and its addition to Connection Hub on Epic Showroom. This will expand CareTrack’s available footprint nationwide, offering Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Monitoring (CCM), Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination and more.CareTrack is significantly expanding its footprint with this integration. CareTrack has solutions that are beneficial to remote care for primary care and specialty care patients alike. This integration will help to streamline CareTrack workflows, improve data access for providers and enhance care coordination, allowing for better patient experiences.“Our integration with Epic is a significant milestone and is allowing our team to expand our reach, strengthen our partnerships and enhance patient care,” said CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Derek Skinner. “CareTrack will be able to make our award winning solutions available to thousands of practices we could not reach prior.”CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM) and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.For more information on CareTrack’s listing in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom visit https://showroom.epic.com/Listing?id=2686 Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com

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