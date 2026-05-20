KEYS Empowers Providing Community Food Packages at Neighborhood Celebration

Nonprofit mission on display while construction of the KEYS Community Healing Village continues

This will be the first of an ongoing monthly food distribution program...while the KEYS Community Healing Village is still under construction, our mission is already alive. ” — KEYS Empowers Founder, Mujahid Muhammad

BALTIMORE , MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEYS Empowers , a Baltimore-based movement at the intersection of healing, education, and leadership, is hosting a summer cookout and food distribution at the site of the future KEYS Community Healing Village (1511 Ashburton Street). Held on Saturday, May 30, from 11:30am - 1:00pm, the event is open to families and community members. The celebration kickoff will include a barbeque lunch and a DJ. Groceries will be distributed to attendees.As a Baltimore City Schools Board Commissioner and KEYS Empowers Founder, Mujahid Muhammad witnesses firsthand students accessing the district’s free meal program. Summers can be challenging without daily access to the free meal program, and it exacerbates the impact food has on a child. This can range from food insecurity to setbacks in learning, to mental and behavioral health issues, and more.“Our desire at KEYS Empowers is that this will be the first of an ongoing monthly food distribution program,” said Muhammad. “Each child will be provided a backpack full of food staples and easy-to-prepare meal kits. While the KEYS Community Healing Village is still under construction, our mission is already alive. We are not waiting for our doors to open to begin serving our community. This is the early expression of what the Healing Village is meant to be: a place of nourishment, dignity, connection, and care.”The KEYS Empowers Healing Village resides in the center of a food desert. Once KEYS Empowers officially opens its new facilities, the organization seeks to provide meals to 300 families per day, year-round. This temporary meal distribution program will be held at the same site as future distributions, allowing the organization to build long-term connections with these families.KEYS Empowers is transforming a Baltimore neighborhood by creating spaces and opportunities where healing, learning, and leadership thrive. Its culinary therapy programming begins later this summer.“What began as a community initiative has evolved into a transformative force dedicated to igniting human potential through access, compassion, and connection. We’re building a central hub where every day will be spent engaging, educating, feeding and empowering the members of our community who need it the most. We are empowered by the opportunity to cook with the same families we serve.”Once fully constructed, the KEYS Community Healing Village will stand as a place of connection, growth, and opportunity where healing is practiced in action. It will engage community members of all ages and backgrounds, offering a space to learn, rebuild, and belong. Through mentorship that restores confidence, education that opens new paths, and care that tends to both emotional well-being and physical health, the Village will serve as a reminder that true strength is found in the Baltimore community. When people are seen, supported, and given the tools to rise, an entire city begins to heal one relationship, one family, one village at a time.The 501c3 organization aims to combat the long-standing and far-reaching effects of trauma on families, individuals, and youth in an era of limited resources available to families in marginalized communities.To learn more about KEYS Community Healing Village or to make a charitable contribution to its mission, please visit keysempowers.org/healing-village.# # #About KEYS EmpowersTransforming lives since 2009, KEYS Empowers does more than care; it empowers. Begun in Baltimore, Empowers stands at the intersection of healing, education, and leadership. It is a community in motion, igniting potential through connection and helping individuals see themselves as capable, whole, and powerful. Through mentoring youth, supporting families, and driving healing with compassion and access, the nonprofit doesn’t just talk about potential—it activates it. Its name is its promise: to empower.

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