Dr. Jennie Byrne Challenges ADHD Misconceptions With New Book 'ADHD in Professionals: Embracing Your Brain'

Author, Dr. Jennie Byrne, MD, PHD ADHD in Professionals: Embracing Your Brain

A groundbreaking new release explores how high-achieving professionals live with ADHD and how reframing it can unlock performance, clarity, and well-being.

Many professionals with ADHD are succeeding on paper while quietly struggling behind the scenes,” — Dr. Jennie Byrne

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseDr. Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD, a board-certified psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and nationally recognized thought leader in mental health, announces the release of her new book, “ADHD in Professionals: Embracing Your Brain,” available Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The book offers a powerful and timely reframe of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), particularly as it presents in high-performing adults across demanding professions.The book arrives at a moment when awareness of adult ADHD is rapidly increasing; however, misunderstanding, stigma, and misdiagnosis remain widespread. Drawing from decades of clinical experience, neuroscience research, and real-world patient stories, Dr. Byrne delivers a nuanced and practical perspective for professionals who are high-achieving but privately battle with focus, organization, burnout, and self-doubt.“Many professionals with ADHD are succeeding on paper while quietly struggling behind the scenes,” says Dr. Byrne.In “ADHD in Professionals: Embracing Your Brain,” Dr. Byrne challenges traditional narratives that frame ADHD solely as a deficit or disorder. Instead, she presents ADHD as a brain variant, one that comes with both significant challenges and powerful strengths when properly understood. The book explores how ADHD often manifests differently in professionals such as physicians, executives, entrepreneurs, attorneys, and other leaders who have developed sophisticated coping mechanisms to maintain high levels of achievement.The result is often a paradox: individuals who are intelligent, driven, and accomplished, yet internally overwhelmed, exhausted, or on the brink of burnout.Through compelling storytelling and evidence-based insights, Dr. Byrne highlights how ADHD can influence every dimension of a professional’s life, including career trajectory, relationships, mental health, and identity. She also addresses the persistent stigma that prevents many adults from seeking help, especially those who have been told they are “too high-functioning” to have ADHD.Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, the book emphasizes individualized approaches to thriving with an ADHD brain. Readers will find practical tools such as self-assessment strategies, workplace adaptations, and actionable techniques for managing attention, energy, and executive functioning in real-world environments.Unlike traditional clinical texts, “ADHD in Professionals: Embracing Your Brain” is grounded in real human stories. Dr. Byrne conducted in-depth interviews with professionals across industries, offering readers relatable narratives that illuminate both the struggles and strengths of living with ADHD in today’s professional landscape.This storytelling approach reflects Dr. Byrne’s belief that lived experience is essential to understanding mental health, particularly in populations that have historically been overlooked or misunderstood.The book is expected to resonate with a wide audience, including professionals who suspect they may have ADHD, individuals already diagnosed and seeking new strategies, and organizational leaders interested in supporting neurodiversity in the workplace.It also serves as a valuable resource for clinicians, coaches, and human resource professionals looking to better understand how ADHD presents beyond childhood and academic settings.Dr. Byrne’s unique perspective is shaped by her dual training in medicine and neuroscience, as well as her experience as a healthcare executive and practicing psychiatrist. Her work sits at the intersection of clinical care, leadership, and innovation, giving her a rare ability to connect scientific insight with practical, real-world application.As conversations around mental health continue to evolve, “ADHD in Professionals: Embracing Your Brain” contributes a critical voice to the discussion, one that challenges outdated assumptions and offers a more compassionate, accurate, and empowering framework for understanding the ADHD brain.“ADHD in Professionals: Embracing Your Brain” will be available through Amazon.Price Hardcover: $29.99Price Paperback: $19.99Price AudioBook: $19.99Price Ebook: $9.99About the AuthorDr. Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD, is a neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and pragmatic futurist specializing in ADHD and mental health in professionals. A board-certified psychiatrist with an MD/PhD in neuroscience, she has led clinical organizations, advised healthcare companies, and cared for professionals facing ADHD, burnout, depression, and anxiety. Known for her direct and insightful approach, Dr. Byrne brings together science, strategy, and compassion to help individuals and organizations better understand the human brain and performance. Learn more by visiting her website at www.constellationpllc.com

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