Multi-Award-Winning Author and Advocate Nataly Restokian Honored with Two Prestigious BookFest Spring 2026 Awards

Nataly Restokian, Author Her Masks and His Truth The BookFest Awards Second Place The BookFest Third Place Award Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I don't share a story; I share a testimony. To be recognized in the Christian Biblical category is a testament to the power of God’s Word to break the masks we wear.” — Nataly Restokian

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nataly Restokian, a multi-award-winning Canadian author, life & wellness coach, and former actress tv show host and media personality in Lebanon & the Arab world , has been officially named a double-winner at The BookFestSpring 2026. Her acclaimed work, Her Masks and His Truth, secured Second Place in the Artistic & Technical: Audiobooks category narrated by Lindsey Linthicum and Third Place in the Fiction: Christian Biblical category.The BookFest awards honor authors who demonstrate outstanding craftsmanship in writing, production, and storytelling. Restokian’s recognition in two distinct categories—technical excellence and biblical fiction—highlights her versatility as a creator and her commitment to delivering high-quality, faith-based narratives.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”“I don't share a story; I share a testimony,” says Nataly Restokian. “To be recognized in the Christian Biblical category is a testament to the power of God’s Word to break the masks we wear. This book was written to point readers toward the only Truth that sets us free— Jesus Christ.”Before her transition to the North American literary scene, Restokian was a celebrated public figure in Lebanon and across the Arab world. Today, she has traded the entertainment spotlight for a higher calling: sharing her powerful personal testimony to bring hope and the uncompromising truth of the Bible to others.Based in Montreal, Restokian is a bold advocate for Jesus Christ and actively collaborates with Prison Fellowship Canada, where she shares the Gospel with the incarcerated. She also leads a dedicated outreach to the Arab Muslim world, focusing on the transformative power of the Bible and the liberation found only in Christ.The award-winning novel follows the journey of Anna, a woman who must confront the societal and personal masks she has been forced to wear. As the facade of her life crumbles, she discovers that resilience and redemption are found only through the light of the Word of God. The audiobook version has been specifically lauded for its exceptional technical production, marking a major achievement for Restokian as a multi-award winning author.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Nataly Restokian as a double-winner at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Nataly Restokian should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website. About the Author:Nataly Restokian is an award-winning author, life and wellness coach, and Christian activist based in Quebec, Canada. Her fiction works, including Masks and Her Masks & His Truth, are inspired by real-life events and explore themes of love, betrayal, faith, and spiritual redemption. Her books have received multiple Literary Titan Gold Awards and recognition at Bookfest Festival Spring 2026.Born and raised in Lebanon as the granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivors, Nataly’s early career began in media, where she worked as a television host and actress in Beirut. She also spent several years in education, teaching English, Math, and Science at St. Joseph Antonine School in Kasra, Lebanon, where she developed her passion for mentorship and communication.Following a personal faith transformation in 2021, she devoted her work to ministry and advocacy. She is actively involved in supporting war trauma survivors in Armenia and Artsakh and participates in prison ministry through Prison Fellowship Canada. She also works to bring messages of hope and faith to the Arab Muslim world.A certified Life & Wellness Coach (ACSTH/CCA), Nataly was recognized by Influence Digest as one of Quebec’s top 15 coaches in 2021. She is a member of the Quebec Writers’ Federation and continues to contribute to the literary community.Nataly currently resides in Quebec with her husband and continues to write, speak, and develop upcoming literary and ministry projects. Visit her website to learn more.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFestis the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFesthas received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFestfeatures an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFestis presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFestis a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit https://www.thebookfest.com/

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