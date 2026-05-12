Debbie Bishop Unveils 'PILLYWIGGIN Awakening: The Complete Story Arc'

Debbie Bishop, Author Pillywiggin Awakening The Complete Story ARC

Award-winning storyteller Debbie Bishop delivers an epic fantasy adventure about hidden fae, survival, awakening, and becoming your own hero.

No one is coming to save us, and that’s not bad news. The good news is that we are far more powerful than we were taught to believe.” — Debbie Bishop

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Award-winning author, entrepreneur, and creative visionary Debbie Bishop invites readers into a breathtaking fantasy world with the release of “PILLYWIGGIN Awakening: The Complete Story Arc (Books 1–2)” on June 26, 2026. The immersive adventure blends hidden fae realms, imprisoned boys fighting for survival, dragons, prophecy, and the deeply human journey of awakening to one’s true power.The release of “PILLYWIGGIN Awakening: The Complete Story Arc” arrives at a time when audiences are increasingly drawn to stories that explore resilience, reinvention, and the search for identity in uncertain times. While the book delivers epic fantasy adventure and cinematic spectacle, it also asks meaningful questions about fear, power, personal awakening, and the importance of choosing courage over limitation.The sweeping fantasy narrative combines cinematic action, emotional resilience, humor, mythology, metaphysics, and themes of personal transformation. Readers will encounter hidden fae clans, dragon battles, magical kingdoms, underground resistance movements, and unforgettable characters navigating loyalty, identity, sacrifice, and survival.Bishop’s storytelling also reflects deeper ideas about humanity, consciousness, and empowerment.“No one is coming to save us,” Bishop says. “And that’s not bad news. The good news is that we are far more powerful than we were taught to believe.”Rooted in her lifelong passion adding diversity that combines cinematic action, emotional resilience, humor, mythology, metaphysics, with characters and worlds that are naturally diverse, dropping stereotypes and themes in fantasy, storytelling, technology, and metaphysical exploration, Bishop’s work stands apart for its ability to merge imaginative worldbuilding with emotionally resonant themes that speak directly to modern readers.Bishop’s own life journey deeply informs the emotional core of the story. Over nearly three decades in entertainment and media, she has reinvented herself repeatedly—from model and actress to studio executive, entrepreneur, creative director, and author. Her career includes work with major studios, including Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros, Newline, Universal, along with digital campaigns that generated billions of online views.Bishop believes fantasy offers readers something increasingly valuable in today’s world: hope, imagination, and the reminder that ordinary people can rise beyond fear and circumstance.Early readers of “PILLYWIGGIN Awakening: The Complete Story Arc” can expect a richly layered experience that combines emotional stakes with large-scale fantasy adventure. From Paris fashion shows and elite academies to hidden kingdoms, magical creatures, underground rebellions, and fierce dragon battles, the story moves at a cinematic pace while remaining grounded in deeply human themes.Today, Bishop continues expanding her storytelling universe across books, media, podcasts, and emerging technologies. She recently hosted the AI & Human Roundtable podcast series, featuring conversations with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok and Meta about themselves, fear, alternatives to war weapons, ancient tech that pertains to tech today, and how individuals can protect themselves from them.“PILLYWIGGIN Awakening: The Complete Story Arc” is available through Amazon . Advance Readers Copy can be requested through NetGalley ISBN Hardcover: 9798252241883 | $30.00ISBN Paperback: 9798250130561 | $19.99ISBN eBook: $9.99About Debbie BishopDebbie Bishop is an award-winning multi-genre author, creative director, entertainment executive, and CEO of Angelgate Entertainment. With nearly three decades in entertainment, Bishop has built entertainment distributors, worked with major studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and Universal on key art and campaigns, and creates videos that regularly generate millions of views with one at 2 billion views. Her storytelling explores fantasy, science fiction, metaphysics, innovation, resilience, and personal awakening across books, film, media, and emerging technology platforms. For more information, visit Debbie Bishop’s website.

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