Liveops Named a 2026 Healthiest Employer

Company Named #5 Healthiest Employer by Phoenix Business Journal, Marking Its Second Consecutive Year in Arizona’s Top Five for Workplace Well-Being

Being named one of Arizona’s Healthiest Employers and earning the #5 spot is an honor because it reflects something core to how we lead, operate, and support our teams.” — Molly Moore, President and COO of Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in flexible customer experience outsourcing solutions, has been named one of Arizona’s Healthiest Employers for 2026, earning the #5 spot for the second consecutive year. Presented by the Phoenix Business Journal, the recognition highlights the company’s strong commitment to employee well-being and its continued investment in building a workplace culture centered on support, connection, and long-term health.

This year’s ranking marks another meaningful milestone for Liveops and reinforces the company’s ongoing focus on creating a healthier, more supportive workplace. In a time when employee well-being matters more than ever, the company has remained focused on creating meaningful wellness experiences that meet employees where they are and support them across all aspects of life.

A Wellness Strategy Designed for Real Life

At the core of Liveops’ approach is Thriveops, the company’s wellness program created to support employees across physical, mental, financial, social, and community well-being. Developed to serve a fully remote workforce, Thriveops brings together resources, education, and engagement opportunities that encourage healthier habits, stronger connections, and greater balance.

The program includes wellness reimbursements, mental health resources, financial education, virtual support tools, wellness challenges, and other initiatives designed to make well-being a visible and ongoing part of the employee experience. Rather than treating wellness as a standalone benefit, Liveops has worked to embed it into the culture of the organization.

“Being named one of Arizona’s Healthiest Employers and earning the #5 spot is an honor because it reflects something core to how we lead, operate, and support our teams,” said Molly Moore, President and Chief Operating Officer of Liveops. “We know people do their best work when they feel supported as whole individuals, not just as employees. Thriveops is one of the ways we continue investing in a culture that prioritizes well-being, connection, and the flexibility people need to thrive.”

Building a Culture That Supports the Whole Person

Liveops has long embraced a people-first philosophy, and that commitment has continued to shape how the company thinks about work, wellness, and organizational performance. As a remote-first company, Liveops has built programs that help employees stay engaged, supported, and connected regardless of location, while giving them tools that fit naturally into their day-to-day lives.

This recognition highlights the company’s broader effort to create an environment where well-being is not reactive, but intentional. From leadership support to wellness participation and accessible programming, Liveops continues to invest in a workplace culture that values people in a meaningful and measurable way.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible outsourcing model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About Healthiest Employers®

Founded in 2009, Healthiest Employers® is an awards program that recognizes organizations committed to creating a healthy workplace. Powered by Springbuk, the award uses a data-driven assessment that evaluates culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.

For more information, visit www.healthiestemployers.com.

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