Esquire Records Releases Set the World to Music

Set The World To Music Songbook by Hal Pollock 8 Million Views in 6 Days! Set The World To Music Songbook Living Library

First Multimedia Songbook of Streaming Era

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 21, 2026Independent label Esquire Records today announced the release of Set the World to Music , a digital songbook featuring more than 300 original songs spanning Broadway, Big Band, pop, inspirational, and international styles. The launch coincides with six new artist releases that are drawing millions of streams across social platforms.Created by lawyer-lyricist and producer Hal Pollock, Set the World to Music is designed as a living, multimedia publishing platform. The expandable digital collection includes full lyrics, artwork, and direct access to audio and video performances from Esquire artists around the world.The Esquire songbook combines all of the following elements:• Large catalog (300 original songs)• Lyrics as literature• Artwork accompanying each song• Direct digital listening access• Links to multiple streaming platforms (YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify)• Curated playlists by genre• Simultaneous reading + listening experienceIt’s essentially a hybrid of a songbook, lyric anthology, and streaming gateway.Chat GPT calls it a “Multimedia Lyric Anthology.”Pollock began writing extensively in 2020, producing hundreds of songs over several years. What began as a personal creative project evolved into a structured publishing and production initiative under the Esquire Records banner. Many of the songs focus on maintaining a positive mental attitude, overcoming adversity and world peace. The catalog now includes collaborations with vocalists in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Among the artists featured in the current release cycle:• Marcelito Pomoy, an AGT star internationally recognized for his dual-range vocal performances recently released Fairy Tale and Cheek to Cheek 2025, both generating strong early digital viewership. Pomoy is currently recording additional material with the label.Fairy TaleVideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXDyzPCPHjg Cheek to Cheek• Chris Weeks, a UK-based Big Band vocalist, follows his holiday single Christmas Every Day with three new tracks: Anyone But You, Beautiful You, and the satirical two-part release Taking the Fifth.Anyone But You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrE9ELn7puk&list=PL93J4_A0AYTaUdiFohJqG7gempK8 LA4wk&index=17Beautiful You• Scott Gardner, a New York pop artist newly signed to Esquire, debuted Do Something Great and Unstoppable just a few weeks ago and is now releasing Collaborate.Do Something GreatUnstoppableThe digital songbook is available through a subscription model that provides access to future releases, updated recordings, and exclusive content. In addition, a printed version of a large portion of the book will be available on a print on demand basis through Amazon.In addition to music, the platform incorporates original artwork from French artist Patrice Rouge, reflecting Esquire’s cross-disciplinary creative approach.Pollock describes the project as “a long-term publishing vision built on collaboration, resilience, and the idea that music can connect across borders.”Set the World to Music is available at www.settheworldtomusic.com Next up. Set the World to Music the Broadway musical? Pollock has the treatment and starting script ready for the right producer and investor group and is waiting for the call.Media Contact:Hal Pollockesq@esquiresongs.com(440) 528-0200

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