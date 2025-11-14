Philippine AGT Star Records Esquire Songs From Set the World to Music

Marcelito Pomoy, Make Me Yours Tonight. Lyrics by Hal Pollock

SOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esquire Records is pleased to announce the signing of a ten year contract with Philippine AGT Star Marcelito Pomoy for the release of numerous new songs from Esquire’s forthcoming songbook Set the World to Music. The songbook is scheduled for release later this year. Pomoy’s first release, Make Me Yours Tonight, is out today and streaming on all major platforms.VisitPromo VideoYouTube https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VgZWPjcTu7M Will be quickly followed by numerous other releases, the second one being a Pomoy self-duet entitled Someone for Me. Pomoy recently released an album of duets entitled Duet Yourself.Esquire’s founder, Hal Pollock , is a lawyer, entrepreneur, author, and lyricist. Pomoy’s manager Roland Horvath of BRICS Entertainment says regarding the creative synergy between Pollock and Pomoy “This collaboration brings together Hal’s deep catalog of original compositions and Marcelito’s one-of-a-kind vocal artistry. Together,we’re not just recording songs — we’re building a bridge between timeless songwriting and a global voice that touches every generation.”Pomoy is internationally renowned for his ability to sing in both baritone and mezzo-soprano. He was the grand winner of the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent. He stunned American audiences in 2019 when he appeared on America's Got Talent: The Champions performing the Celine Dion-Andrea Bocelli hit The Prayer. It is widely remembered by many even now. Pomoy sang both the male and female parts of the song, and finished fourth overall in the competition. Pollock saw Pomoy’s performances and decided then to have Pomoy record for him when the right opportunity arose.Pomoy’s AGT performances can be seen at this link.From a humble beginning Pomoy has become a celebrated vocalist in the Philippines, widely recognized for his timeless sound and captivating performances. He does philanthropic activities in his town in the Philippines. He has built small houses for some residents and helps organize donation drives for education and other sectors. With a devoted social media following across YouTube, Facebook (1.1 M followers), Instagram, and beyond, Pomoy has built a growing international fan base.Esquire has been expanding it’s global presence in the music industry by recently releasing more than 140 new original songs.The songs being recorded by Pomoy come from this release. In discussing the partnership Horvath says “Working with Hal and Esquire feels like partnering with a true craftsman. The deal we’ve created is transparent, fair, and rooted in mutual respect — exactly how modern music collaborations should be structured.”The Pomoy recordings will be released on the Esquire label and featured in Esquire’s songbook Set the World to Music. That is exactly what Esquire is now doing with recent recording projects in Ukraine, Holland, and now England, where an album of 16 Esquire songs is being recorded presently for release later this year. The album will be released alongside the Esquire songbook.The Esquire website can be seen at www.esquirerecords.net . The release of Pomoy’s songs builds on a foundation established by Pollock in 2018. In 2022 Esquire released Ukrainian Pie, a clever parody of American Pie, which went instantly viral upon it’s release—amassing over 2 billion views on TikTok in just six weeks, and nearly 400,000 views on YouTube.Ukrainian Pie has just been followed by the new sequel Unbreakable.Just recently Esquire released a tribute to Robert Redford called One Man’s Legacy which went instantly viral generating 1.4 million views on YouTube in five days. Esquire’s diverse catalog—ranging from Broadway-style show tunes and big band songs to motivational songs, heartfelt love songs, comedic numbers, pop, and country hits—is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, as well as directly through the Esquire website.See https://www.einpresswire.com/article/813467626/esquire-records-releases-100-new-songs-from-set-the-world-to-music-songbook Esquire’s collaboration with Pomoy represents a major milestone in the label’s growth and creative vision, uniting an established Filipino star with a bold new catalog of original music. With respect to the future vision Horvath says “Our goal is to release music consistently, building a momentum that inspires audiences around the world. For us, this isn’t just about one project; it’s about creating a long-term legacy for great songwriting and world-class performance.”Esquire has more projects in the works with another major announcement coming soon.Media Contact:Hal PollockEmail: esq@esquiresongs.comTelephone (440) 528-0200[Website: www.esquirerecords.net

