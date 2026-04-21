Visme's New Microsite Builder Cuts the Developer Bottleneck Out of Content Publishing

Build Microsites Without Code Using Visme’s Webpage Builder

Visme, introduces its new Microsite Builder, closing the gap between content creation and web publishing so teams can design and go live without bottlenecks.

WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visme, the platform where marketing teams and businesses design, build, and publish content without leaving their workflow, announces the launch of its new microsite builder, enabling teams to turn their content into fully functional web experiences without relying on developers or multiple tools.As marketing teams face increasing pressure to move faster and create more content across channels, the gap between content creation and web publishing has become a bottleneck. Visme's microsite builder addresses this challenge by allowing teams to design and publish interactive web pages directly within the same platform they use for visual content."Marketing teams are judged on speed and impact. Every day spent waiting on a developer to publish a landing page is a day your campaign isn't running. We built this so that gap simply doesn't exist anymore," states Thera Martens, VP of Marketing at Visme With its design-first approach, Visme enables users to create microsites that are both visually engaging and functionally robust. From campaign landing pages to resource hubs and product showcases, teams can build pages that combine storytelling, interactivity, and conversion-focused design.The microsite builder introduces several capabilities designed to streamline workflows:● Unified Creation & Publishing: Design and launch pages in one platform● Section-Based Layout Control: Easily structure and modify page content● Built-in Interactivity: Use animations, transitions, and dynamic elements● Mobile Optimization: Automatically responsive across devices● Secure Hosting & Access Controls: Publish public or private micrositesBy removing technical barriers and consolidating workflows, Visme is now the place where content is created, built into experiences, and published without a single handoff. The microsite builder is now available across Visme’s platform. Users can start building and publishing microsites today Company Details:Visme is the platform teams use to create, manage, and scale on-brand visual content, combining design, brand governance, collaboration, and analytics so organizations communicate consistently and confidently at every touchpoint. With 34+ million users globally, helping teams create presentations, infographics, videos, documents, and more. Visme was founded in 2013 and has an over 98% customer satisfaction rate* and a 4.5/5 star rating on Capterra and G2.

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