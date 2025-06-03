Gearbox Capital Invests in Visme to Power the Future of Visual Communication

Gearbox Capital & Visme Partnership

Gearbox Capital has invested in Visme to accelerate product innovation, global expansion, and go-to-market growth for its leading visual content platform.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gearbox Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in and scaling product-led software companies, announced a significant growth investment in Visme, a leading visual content creation platform used by millions of professionals and businesses worldwide. The partnership will support Visme’s continuing product innovation, go-to-market acceleration and expansion into key new markets.Founded in 2013, Visme empowers users to create engaging presentations, infographics, reports, and branded content with ease. With intuitive design, interactive content creation tools, and a rapidly growing global user base, Visme has become the platform of choice for businesses seeking to elevate their internal and external communications.“We’re thrilled to welcome Visme into the Gearbox family,” said Omair Sarwar, Managing Partner at Gearbox Capital. “Payman and the Visme team have built a standout product-led business that aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. Their platform has redefined how teams and businesses communicate visually. We are excited to partner with them to accelerate product development, scale go-to-market efforts, and drive enterprise adoption.”Payman Taei, Founder and CEO of Visme, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership: “Joining forces with Gearbox Capital is an exciting new chapter for Visme. Their experience scaling product-led companies makes them the ideal partner to help us reach our full potential. Together, we’ll expand globally while staying true to our mission: empowering everyone to communicate ideas visually, regardless of their design background.”The investment will enable Visme to accelerate innovation across its product suite, deepen its reach in key business markets, and expand strategic partnerships globally. Payman Taei will continue to lead the company as CEO, working closely with the Gearbox team to advance Visme’s vision and impact.

