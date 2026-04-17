PA GENERAL ASSEMBLY APPROVES GRANT FOR DIGITAL GAMBLING SUPPORT PROGRAM

Pennsylvania today announced funding for a first-of-its-kind statewide rollout of a digital platform for gambling support, Almond Digital Health.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pennsylvania General Assembly today announced funding for a first-of-its-kind statewide rollout of a digital platform for gambling support, Almond Digital Health. This is the first legislative-led and funded program in the United States for a scalable, digital-first gambling support model and is intended to strengthen Pennsylvania’s overall gambling support infrastructure.Almond provides anonymous, on-demand, multilingual digital access to education, self-help tools, and guidance on exclusion, along with support for care coordination and connection to existing services when needed. The platform is designed to complement current programs while also filling gaps in access, particularly to address a rapidly changing gaming industry.“This will expand access and strengthen the Commonwealth’s ability to reach people earlier to promote responsible gambling habits and preventing addiction through education.” said Representative Joe McAndrew (D-Allegheny), who has long supported changes to problem gambling solutions. “This initiative modernizes how Pennsylvanians can engage with support and helps ensure help is available even when access is limited.”“This funding reflects a practical approach and will provide instant impact for folks struggling with addiction or at risk of developing one. Gaming has changed drastically in twenty years and for the first time in a long time, we're going to address an evolved issue with an evolved solution. ” said Representative Jim Prokopiak (D-Bucks), who advocated strongly on behalf of the program.Pennsylvania is one of the largest regulated gambling markets in North America, with tens of billions of dollars in annual wagering across casino gaming, sports betting, iGaming, and lotteries. As participation has grown, ensuring residents have practical, accessible, and multilingual ways to engage early and understand available options has become increasingly important, particularly where access barriers exist.Importantly, Almond is intended to complement, not replace treatment where services are available. In settings where access barriers exist, the platform can provide a practical alternative for engagement and support, with care coordination to licensed providers and state-approved resources when appropriate.“This is about scale and access,” said Kath Middleton, Chief Product Officer of Almond Digital Health. “Pennsylvania is building an approach that works both within and outside traditional care settings.”The rollout is designed as a coordinated, statewide system rather than a single access point. Almond will be available in the environments where gambling occurs and where individuals are most likely to seek support, creating a consistent, connected front door regardless of how or where someone engages.In the coming weeks, Almond will scale through a range of access points for gamblers across both industry and community settings - from mobile apps to physical casino spaces. This approach is designed to ensure consistent, early access to support regardless of how or where individuals engage.The rollout will begin over the next several weeks in partnership with sports wagering services and Pennsylvania universities.

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