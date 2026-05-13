Pennsylvania Partners with Almond and FanDuel to Expand Digital Gambling Harm Prevention at the Point of Play

As part of this initiative, FanDuel will become first operator organization to make Almond available directly to users through its responsible gaming program.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennsylvania Partners with Almond and FanDuel to Expand Digital Gambling Harm Prevention at the Point of PlayThe Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has approved funding to deploy Almond Digital, a dedicated digital platform focused exclusively on preventing and reducing gambling-related harm. As part of this initiative, FanDuel will become the first operator organization to make Almond available directly to its Pennsylvania users through its responsible gaming program.Through this collaboration, Almond will be accessible through FanDuel’s gaming ecosystem, expanding access to no-cost, multilingual, anonymous support for individuals and their loved ones across the Commonwealth. The initiative reflects a coordinated public-private model: upstream, early, and proactive — before financial, relational, or mental health consequences escalate. By integrating prevention tools directly into the regulated online environment, Pennsylvania and FanDuel are strengthening consumer protections in a measurable way.Almond will serve as a digital front door for support across Pennsylvania.National data consistently show that many individuals experiencing gambling-related harm never seek formal treatment. Almond is designed to reach that majority privately, anonymously, and without stigma. For individuals who require higher levels of care, Almond will function as a structured care coordination layer, connecting users directly to licensed, in-state treatment providers and community-based services. The platform complements and increases utilization of Pennsylvania’s established treatment infrastructure.“This is about meeting people where they are,” said Representative Jim Prokopiak (D-Bucks). “Online gambling is part of modern consumer life. By supporting digital prevention tools that operate within the player environment, we are strengthening our overall protection framework.”Representative Joe McAndrew (D-Allegheny) added, “This funding reflects a commitment to measurable impact. When prevention resources are frictionless and accessible at the moment they are needed, we can intervene earlier and reduce long-term social and economic costs.”Cory Fox, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Sustainability at FanDuel stated, “Through our responsible gaming program, we are focused on equipping customers with tools and resources that empower them to make informed decisions and Play with a Plan. Supporting the Commonwealth’s investment, and evaluating the impact and engagement with Almond, provides us with an opportunity to learn how we can further support our customers.”Almond has noted that the collaboration reflects a practical evolution in player protection strategy.“This is about scale and access,” said Kath Middleton, Chief Product Officer of Almond Digital Health “Pennsylvania is building an approach that works both within and outside traditional care settings.” The rollout will begin over the next several weeks in partnership with sports wagering services and Pennsylvania universities.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.