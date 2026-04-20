New AI Platform Brings Radical Transparency to Election Candidates

LikelyStance reveals where election candidates really stand, using AI to turn public records into clear, comparable political positions.

A new AI platform decodes candidate positions on key issues, giving voters a clearer, data-driven view of where politicians really stand.

AI can’t replace political debate, but it can ensure that what candidates actually stand for is no longer open to interpretation” — Ronee Hulk

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edinburgh based author Ronee Hulk today announces the launch of LikelyStance.com, an AI platform that exposes what political candidates actually believe. The web app is designed to give voters a clear understanding of where each Holyrood candidate stands ahead of next month's Scottish Parliament election.The new platform allows users to compare candidates on the issues that matter most, from healthcare and housing to transport, education, and the future of Scotland. Users can enter a specific question or topic area, then explore what an individual candidate is likely to believe based on their recorded statements, or compare multiple candidates side by side to see where their positions align, differ, or directly conflict. It brings together a vast body of political material and translates it into clear, structured insights that make complex positions instantly understandable.LikelyStance.com models its intelligence from official party manifestos, candidate statements, debate contributions, hustings, media interviews, campaign materials, and where applicable, the full parliamentary record of speeches, motions, debates, and written submissions from sitting MSPs. All material is continuously ingested through a structured data pipeline that combines automated web scraping, document parsing, and API driven feeds, ensuring that both historical and newly published content is captured in near real time.Named entity recognition is used to attribute statements to specific individuals, while semantic classification models map content against a defined taxonomy of political issues, from national themes such as healthcare and taxation to highly localised concerns such as transport infrastructure or housing developments within a constituency. A stance detection layer then evaluates the language used in each statement and applies a combination of supervised learning models and rule-based logic to establish whether a candidate is expressing support, opposition, concern, or neutrality on a specific issue. This is reinforced through contextual weighting, with the LikelyStance system considering the strength, consistency, and recency of statements across multiple sources. Direct quotations, repeated positions, and formal policy commitments are given greater weight than isolated or ambiguous remarks.The launch marks a significant step in the use of artificial intelligence to improve democratic transparency. The intention is to give voters a powerful new tool to interrogate Page 1 policy and challenge narratives. LikelyStance.com is a continuously updating, machine readable representation of the political landscape, enabling users to query, compare, and interrogate candidate positions with a level of depth and precision that would not be possible through manual research alone.Ronee Hulk said: “Voters are expected to make serious decisions with fragmented information scattered across dozens of sources. LikelyStance.com changes that. The platform brings everything together in a single destination. It's not just about understanding what candidates have said, but what they consistently stand for. The platform has been built to take account of both national policy debates and highly local issues, ensuring that voters can understand how candidates approach specific concerns in their own communities as well as Scotland wide priorities.”About Ronee HulkRonee Hulk is an Edinburgh based author and the writer of Dear Future: You Can Keep The Change , a book exploring society, economics, and the direction of life in an age set to be defined by AI. His work focuses on the intersection of technology, power, and human decision making in a rapidly changing world.

Dear Future: You Can Keep The Change

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