Alexium Expands AlexiCool® Platform with Triple Action Cooling Technology for Next-Generation Performance & Comfort

AlexiCool Triple Action Cooling Technology Alexium Logo

New system-level approach combines heat absorption, moisture wicking, and active movement of heat to support sustained performance across numerous applications.

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX)

With the latest AlexiCool® formulation, we’ve brought together multiple cooling mechanisms that are often delivered through separate solutions into a single integrated platform” — Billy Blackburn, Alexium CEO

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexium International Group Limited today announced the expansion of its AlexiCoolproduct family with the introduction of Triple Action Cooling Technology, a system-level thermal management platform designed to improve real-world comfort through coordinated heat absorption, moisture wicking, and active movement of heat away from the body.About AlexiCoolTriple Action Cooling TechnologyTraditional phase change material (PCM) solutions primarily focus on heat absorption. The new AlexiCoolTriple Action Cooling formulation integrates multiple thermal-management mechanisms into a single scalable chemistry platform to support more balanced and sustained cooling performance.The formulation combines microencapsulated phase change material (mPCM) with thermal conductive additives using Alexium’s patented process, enabling heat to be both absorbed and actively moved away from the body. A complementary moisture-management component further enhances comfort by supporting humidity control within the sleep or wear environment.Together, these coordinated mechanisms deliver:- enhanced initial cooling sensation- improved heat distribution away from the body- humidity management for comfort stability- longer-lasting perceived cooling performance over time“With the latest AlexiCoolformulation, we’ve brought together multiple cooling mechanisms that are often delivered through separate solutions into a single integrated platform,” said Billy Blackburn, Alexium CEO. “By combining heat absorption, conductive heat movement, and moisture management, AlexiCoolTriple Action Cooling Technology helps support sustained comfort across real-world use conditions.”Designed for Integration Across Materials and ApplicationsAlexiCooltechnologies are engineered for compatibility across multiple substrates and manufacturing environments, supporting integration into:- bedding and furniture fabrics and components- fiberfill and textile layers- performance apparel platforms- technical textile applications requiring dynamic thermal regulationThis flexibility enables manufacturers to deploy cooling performance where it delivers the greatest system-level impact.Manufactured in the USA with Dual-Site Production CapabilityAlexiCooltechnologies are supported by U.S.-based production infrastructure in Greer, South Carolina and Dayton, Ohio, enabling responsive supply chains and scalable commercialization for North American partners.This dual-site platform supports:- supply chain resilience- reduced lead-time variability- domestic content alignment strategies- scalable regional manufacturing support- continuity planning for large-volume programsFor manufacturers prioritizing sourcing flexibility alongside performance reliability, Alexium’s domestic production footprint provides a strong foundation for integration into commercial textile and sleep systems.Expanding the AlexiCoolPlatformThe introduction of Triple Action Cooling Technology represents the next evolution of the AlexiCoolfamily of PCM-based coatings, reinforcing Alexium’s commitment to delivering scalable thermal-management solutions designed for both performance and manufacturability.AlexiCooltechnologies are available today for integration across bedding, apparel, and technical textile platforms globally.For more information, visit: www.alexiuminternational.com About Alexium International Group LimitedAlexium International Group Limited develops advanced material technologies that enhance thermal regulation, flame retardancy, and performance functionality across bedding, apparel, and technical textile applications. Through vertically integrated capabilities spanning microencapsulation, formulation, application development, and scale-up manufacturing, Alexium supports partners from concept through commercialization. With domestic manufacturing operations in Greer, South Carolina and Dayton, Ohio, Alexium delivers scalable solutions designed for performance consistency, supply chain reliability, and integration across modern textile and foam systems.AlexiCoolis a registered trademark of Alexium International Group Limited.News provided by Wishbone Advisory, agency of record for Alexium.

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