73% of B2B Buyers Now Use AI to Find Suppliers. Wishbone Advisory's Playbook Is Putting Home-Industry Clients in Answers

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73% of B2B buyers find suppliers via AI and most home manufacturers aren't in the answer. Wishbone Advisory's playbook is closing that gap.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A quiet but seismic shift in how business buyers research suppliers has caught most of the home industry flat-footed, according to Wishbone Advisory, a strategy and communications firm built specifically for manufacturers, OEMs and component suppliers in the home category. In a briefing released today, "When Your Buyer Asks AI," the firm argues that the next twelve months will determine which home-industry suppliers become the names AI engines recommend to retailers and brands — and which become functionally invisible.The stakes are not abstract. The behavioral data is already in:— 73% of B2B buyers now use AI tools — ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Google AI Overviews — in their supplier research process. [1]— 84% of CMOs use AI for vendor discovery, up from 24% a year ago — and 68% now start their research in AI before Google. [2]— 90% of B2B decision-makers using AI for supplier research say they trust the recommendations the AI returns. [3]— GenAI now ranks as the #1 most-meaningful research source — outranking vendor websites, product experts and sales reps by roughly 2x. [4]"This isn't a future scenario," the briefing notes. "This is what your buyer did before reading your email. The funnel didn't shrink. It moved — and it now lives inside a model your buyer trusts more than your sales rep."HOME IS THE MOST EXPOSED CATEGORY IN B2B — NOT THE LEASTWishbone Advisory argues that home manufacturers and component suppliers are uniquely vulnerable to this shift, not protected from it. The conventional view inside the industry — that markets are too narrow, buyers too relationship-driven and categories too technical for AI search to matter — has it exactly backwards. Discovery work inside retail and brand customers has been pushed down to product-development managers, category managers and innovation leads. Those buyers use AI constantly, often privately, and they bring its named short list of suppliers into the next product review."You don't lose the account to a competitor anymore," the firm cautions in the briefing. "You lose it to a sentence in an AI answer that didn't mention you."WISHBONE'S PLAYBOOKWishbone Advisory has built its practice around a single, defensible outcome for clients: becoming the named entity in AI-generated answers across their category — the supplier the engines surface, by name, when a buyer asks for the best in class. The firm's approach is proprietary, multi-faceted, and deliberately not disclosed in public materials. What clients receive is a coordinated program that operates across the channels generative engines actually weight when constructing answers about the home industry, executed by a team with deep operator and trade-media relationships in the category."Our playbook is the asset," Wishbone's leadership notes. "We'll share the strategy and the results in a private working session. We won't lay the mechanics out in a public article — and our clients prefer it that way."At a high level, the program combines technical SEO, targeted PR, and AI monitoring tools to track progress and surface opportunities — sequenced and managed as a single coordinated effort rather than separate disciplines.THE PROOF: A SMALLER SUPPLIER, A #1 NAMED POSITIONIn one engagement detailed (in anonymized form) in the briefing, Wishbone Advisory worked with a U.S.-based specialty performance-materials supplier serving the bedding and home-textiles category. The client entered the engagement as the smaller name in a three-way competitive set, going up against two larger, internationally established competitors. Within months, when product developers asked leading AI engines comparative questions in the category, the client appeared as the first named supplier — frequently described with its branded product name, technical benchmark and sustainability credentials intact.The result was achieved without paid placements and without AI-specific advertising spend. "Smaller name, bigger answer," the firm summarizes. "They didn't outspend their competitors. They were positioned to be the one the engines name."QUOTE"For twenty years, the home industry has known how to win at trade shows, on Google and in trade-press relationships. The discovery layer has moved again, and almost no one is moving with it. We built Wishbone for this moment. Our clients are the names AI engines surface when their buyers ask. We'd like to have that conversation with a few more of them — privately, before their competitors do."— Taylor Jones, Managing Owner, Wishbone AdvisoryA CLOSING WINDOW — AND A PRIVATE OFFER AHEAD OF VEGAS MARKETWishbone Advisory frames the next two to three quarters — spanning Las Vegas Market, the August furniture markets, Showtime and the fall textile cycle — as the window in which generative AI engines will form their durable view of category leadership across home. The named-entity positions established in this window, the firm argues, will be increasingly difficult to dislodge afterward.Ahead of Las Vegas Market and the summer home shows, the firm is offering home-industry brands a limited number of confidential Visibility Audits and ongoing GEO packages. The audit — a private assessment that runs the prospect's priority comparative, named-entity and category-leadership queries across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini, and benchmarks their share of named-entity answers against direct competitors — is offered at no cost and with no obligation to engage further. Capacity is intentionally limited.AVAILABILITYThe full white paper, "When Your Buyer Asks AI," is available at no cost at wishboneadvisory.com/research/buyers-ask-ai. Home-industry executives interested in a private Visibility Audit can request one through the same page or by emailing Wishbone directly.SOURCES[1] Averi, 680M-citation analysis, March 2026. Reported at finance.yahoo.com/sectors/technology/articles/73-b2b-buyers-ai-tools-231200431.html[2] Wynter B2B CMO Survey, 2026. Reported at machinerelations.ai/research/b2b-ai-vendor-research-2026[3] UK senior decision-maker study, 2026. Reported at traxtech.com/ai-in-supply-chain/66-of-b2b-buyers-now-use-ai-for-supplier-research[4] Forrester 2026 Buyers' Journey Survey, 18,000 buyers. Reported at fastcompany.com/91534873/how-ai-is-upending-the-b2b-marketing-funnel

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