Creating High-Impact Mobile Learning for Today’s Distracted Minds

In his new book, Mastering Mobile Learning Design, veteran instructional designer Paul Clothier shares his techniques for creating focused, effective mobile learning for small screens. Paul Clothier has more than 40 years of experience in instructional design, including over a decade at Apple.

Instructional designers in the smartphone era face a tough task: make learning engaging and effective on a pocket-sized screen.

Designing for smartphones requires a different approach. Learners are busy, their attention is divided, and they need clear, useful information in the moment.” — Veteran instructional designer Paul Clothier

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile learning isn’t simply desktop training shrunk to fit a small screen. As smartphones dominate the way people access information, instructional designers must create short, actionable learning that engages quickly and delivers immediate value.

Paul Clothier has more than 40 years of experience in instructional design, including over a decade at Apple. He has seen how mobile learning has evolved in response to changing user habits. Now a university instructor, he brings practical experience and technical knowledge to his new book, Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide.

“Smartphones have changed how people access learning and support, yet much of the available guidance still treats mobile as a smaller version of desktop e-learning,” Clothier explained. “Designing for smartphones requires a different approach. Learners are busy, their attention is divided, and they need clear, useful information in the moment.”

Written for instructional designers, CLOs, teachers and trainers, Mastering Mobile Learning Design offers practical guidance for creating mobile learning that’s clear, engaging and designed for how people actually learn.

“Small improvements in clarity, flow, and design can make a significant difference in how people learn and use what you create,” Clothier said.

The book provides step-by-step guidance for designing mobile learning for smartphones, using video, graphics, interactions and storytelling to create short, purposeful learning moments. It covers how to design learning and performance support within everyday work, use social interaction and gamification to encourage participation, and develop mobile content that engages.

The book also explains how generative AI can support designers in creating mobile learning, with examples of using AI to research topics, draft content and adapt material for different learners. The final chapters examine emerging developments in AI-supported design, personalization and intelligent learning tools.

“The people you’re designing for are busy, and they need something useful right now,” Clothier added. “Your job is to make sure that what you create is clear, relevant and worth their time. Mastering Mobile Learning Design shows how to do this.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paul Clothier is a recognized expert in mobile and AI-assisted learning design with more than 40 years of experience designing learning for organizations and educators. He spent over a decade at Apple designing mobile learning for its global sales teams. He teaches instructional design and generative AI at the University of Cambridge. He has written extensively on learning and mobile learning, and speaks regularly at international conferences on learning and technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.paulclothier.com or find him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulclothier/.

Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide

Publisher: Routledge (Taylor & Francis)

Release date: April 23, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎978-1032008080

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Mastering-Mobile-Learning-Design-Practical/dp/1032008083





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