Birmingham Rewrites History with City’s Largest-Ever Community Book Fair

On May 2, 2026, Rocky Heights Print & Binding will host what is poised to become the city’s largest-ever community book fair — featuring over 100 booths.

Birmingham’s independent literary culture is thriving, and this event is the largest, most community-driven celebration of books the city has ever seen.” — Joshua Adams, owner of presenting partner Huntsville Independent Press

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham is writing a new chapter in its cultural story. On May 2, Rocky Heights Print & Binding will host what is expected to be the largest community book fair in the city’s history— a free, full-day literary festival celebrating Alabama’s vibrant independent authors, creators and community spirit.

More than 100 booths, including 70-plus authors and other vendors, will transform the Rocky Heights campus into a hub of storytelling and connection, complete with live performances, food trucks, interactive workshops, a children’s zone and even a pet adoption opportunity. Designed for readers, writers and families alike, the event blends literature with hands-on experiences for the entire community.

“Birmingham’s independent literary culture is thriving, and this event is the largest, most community-driven celebration of books the city has ever seen,” said Joshua Adams, owner of presenting partner Huntsville Independent Press. “Admission is free. There are books for all ages and genres. All are welcome!”

Martie Duncan, local cookbook author and Food Network star; Navy veteran turned children’s book author Jessie Crawford Jr.; YouTube cooking star Karen Jones; award-winning author Sheila Laurence; and former Apache pilot and creator of the Be Something Epic children’s book series, Laura Fryar, are among the more than 70 confirmed authors who will be in attendance.

Other highlights include the official launch of the Young Author Press Awards, a commemoration of champion blind golfer Charley Boswell with a first-copy book reveal, and the introduction of the Grace Klein Rhino Project — student-written stories supporting South African rhino conservation.

“Huntsville Independent Press believes that writing a book is the closest thing beyond divine intervention to immortality,” Adams added. “And the Community Book Fair is the embodiment of that belief — bringing together over 70 authors, eight presenting partners and the entire Birmingham literary community for one extraordinary day.”

This outdoor event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rocky Heights Print & Binding, 298 West Valley Avenue in Birmingham. For more information, please visit www.rockyheightsbinding.com/book-fair-event/ or follow the event on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RockyHeightsBham) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/rockyheights/).

About Rocky Heights Print & Binding (Host)

Twenty years ago, two sisters — JaAnne and JoAnne — started a printing company out of a garage in Alabama. Both were working mothers with full-time jobs and no experience in commercial printing, but they had an entrepreneurial fire inherited from their mother. Two decades later, Rocky Heights Print & Binding employs more than 70 people and ships books and printed goods to businesses, authors and publishers across the country, becoming a trusted name in independent and self-publishing.

About Huntsville Independent Press (Presenting Partner)

Led by owner and publisher Joshua Adams, Huntsville Independent Press is a regional publishing house headquartered in Huntsville. The company’s mission centers on integrity, creativity and the preservation of stories that might otherwise be forgotten.

Other Presenting Partners Include:

• Grace Klein Community, a charitable nonprofit feeding and supporting the community

• Rewind for the Blind, a nonprofit supporting disabled veterans

• IKidd, a creative writing and theatre educational organization

• Alabama Writers’ Cooperative, one of the oldest continuously operating writers’ organizations in the United States

• Alabama Literacy Association, transforming lives through literacy.

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