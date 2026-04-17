Dr. Nicovanna B. Shannon Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nicovanna B. Shannon, co-owner of Shannon, Shannon & Associates, Inc., is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how financial education and community empowerment drive sustainable economic growth.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting the website In her episode, Dr. Shannon explores how financial clarity and literacy can transform families and communities, and breaks down why structured coaching, small business training, and youth development initiatives create measurable empowerment and long-term impact.Dr. Shannon’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/dr-nicovanna-b-shannon

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