eMudhra Launches emSigner for SMEs to Accelerate Digital Workflows Across India

New offering enables Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries to drive SME digitalization with integrated eSignatures and workflow automation

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMudhra, a global leader in digital identity and trust solutions, today announced the launch of emSigner for SMEs (at an affordable price starting from INR 1000), a purpose-built solution designed to help small and medium enterprises digitize document workflows across HR, Legal, Finance and various other functions. The launch is part of eMudhra’s broader “SME Digitalization for India” initiative aimed at enabling paperless, compliant, and efficient business operations at scale.

Despite increasing regulatory requirements and the need for audit-ready documentation, a large segment of India’s SMEs continues to rely on manual, paper-intensive processes. This results in operational inefficiencies, delays, and compliance risks across critical functions such as employee onboarding, contract management, financial approvals, etc.

emSigner for SMEs addresses these challenges by enabling end-to-end digital workflows with legally compliant digital signatures under the Indian IT Act. The platform is designed for rapid deployment, intuitive usage, and cost-effectiveness—making enterprise-grade digital signing capabilities accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform combines enterprise-grade reliability and security with the simplicity and affordability required for SME adoption.

“SMEs form the backbone of India’s economy, yet many continue to operate with fragmented and manual processes,” said Janarthanan S, SVP, eMudhra. “With emSigner for SMEs, we are democratizing digital workflows, enabling businesses to move faster, stay compliant, and operate with greater efficiency—without the complexity traditionally associated with enterprise solutions.”

The solution supports a wide range of use cases, including HR workflows such as offer letters and onboarding documents, Legal processes like agreements and contracts, and Finance operations including invoices, approvals, and statutory filings—helping organizations transition seamlessly to a paperless environment.

A key differentiator of this launch is eMudhra’s partner-led go-to-market strategy, leveraging its extensive network of Chartered Accountants (CAs) and Company Secretaries (CSs). These trusted advisors will now be able to bundle emSigner with Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs), enabling them to offer a complete digital compliance and workflow solution to their SME clients.

“Our CA and CS partners are at the center of SME compliance and advisory in India,” added Janarthanan S, Senior Vice President, eMudhra. “This initiative empowers them to evolve into digital transformation partners, creating new revenue streams while delivering significantly higher value to their clients through integrated workflow automation and digital signing.”

The launch aligns with India’s broader push towards a Digital India economy, where paperless transactions, secure digital identities, and compliant workflows are becoming foundational to business growth. eMudhra expects strong adoption through its partner ecosystem, with a continued focus on expanding SME reach and enabling scalable, partner-led growth.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, authentication, and trust services, enabling secure digital transformation for enterprises and governments. With a strong foundation in PKI, digital signatures, certificate lifecycle management, and identity and access management (IAM), eMudhra powers secure transactions and digital public infrastructure at population scale.

Serving customers across more than 35+ countries, eMudhra partners with leading technology providers and governments worldwide to deliver compliant, scalable, and high-assurance digital trust solutions.

As global cyber threats continue to evolve, eMudhra said establishing verifiable trust across users, devices, and digital services will be essential to protecting digital economies and public infrastructure.

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