eMudhra Calls for Trust Infrastructure to Secure Digital Public Infrastructure at National Scale

eMudhra highlights the need for cryptographic trust infrastructure to secure identity, transactions, and governance in national-scale digital ecosystems.

eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As governments worldwide scale national platforms for digital identity, payments, and public services, stronger trust infrastructure has become critical to secure digital public infrastructure (DPI) systems.

DPI initiatives — including national identity systems, digital document platforms, and citizen service ecosystems — are becoming core components of modern digital economies. However, the rapid expansion of these platforms introduces complex security and governance challenges, particularly around identity assurance, transaction integrity, and large-scale authentication.

eMudhra said securing trust at population scale requires a foundational layer that enables verifiable identity, secure access, and tamper-resistant digital interactions across public and private services.

“Digital public infrastructure is becoming national critical infrastructure,” said Kaushik Srinivasan, EVP, eMudhra. “Trust must scale with it. Without strong identity assurance and cryptographic controls, systemic risk increases as digital services expand.”

The company emphasized that trust infrastructure based on cryptographic identity, certificate-based authentication, and secure credential lifecycle management can help governments and organizations protect digital services from fraud, impersonation, and unauthorized access.

According to eMudhra, trust infrastructure enables:

• Verifiable identity for citizens, devices, and service providers

• Secure authentication and transaction validation

• Protection of digital documents and electronic signatures

• Governance and auditability across digital ecosystems

• Resilience of national-scale digital services

The company noted that DPI deployments are expanding across emerging and developed markets, supporting financial inclusion, digital governance, and cross-border digital services. As adoption grows, ensuring security, privacy, and operational integrity will be essential to maintaining public confidence.

eMudhra said the future digital economy will increasingly rely on trusted digital interactions across identity, payments, and autonomous services, making trust infrastructure a strategic priority for governments, enterprises, and regulators worldwide.

As digital systems continue to scale, the company said securing trust at infrastructure level will be critical to ensuring resilience, economic stability, and sustainable digital transformation.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, authentication, and trust services, enabling secure digital transformation for enterprises and governments. With a strong foundation in PKI, digital signatures, certificate lifecycle management, and identity and access management (IAM), eMudhra powers secure transactions and digital public infrastructure at population scale.

Serving customers across more than 35+ countries, eMudhra partners with leading technology providers and governments worldwide to deliver compliant, scalable, and high-assurance digital trust solutions.

As global cyber threats continue to evolve, eMudhra said establishing verifiable trust across users, devices, and digital services will be essential to protecting digital economies and public infrastructure.

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