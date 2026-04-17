Governor Newsom announces updated judicial appointments

Deborah C. Servino, of Orange County, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice in the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three. Servino has served as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court since 2009. She served as a Deputy Attorney General at the California Attorney General’s Office from 1997 to 2009. She worked as an Associate at Rutan & Tucker from 1996 to 1997. She served as a Law Clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1995 to 1996. Servino received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Thomas M. Goethals. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Manuel Ramirez. Servino is registered without party preference.

The compensation for each of these positions is $280,052.