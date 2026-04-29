Wildlife Express-Aquatic Insects

Everyone knows about the amazing life cycle of a butterfly, but did you know there are other insects that transform body types-and they do it underwater? "Aquatic insects" is a term used to describe any insect that spends at least one part of its life cycle under water. May's edition of Wildlife Express will show you and tell you more about these essential links in our aquatic food chains.

Caddisflies, stoneflies and mayflies are commonly talked about aquatic insects and are important in Idaho's lakes, streams, rivers and reservoirs. They all start as a larva underwater and transform into an air-flying adult. These three insects are also the inspiration for basic flyfishing patterns and designs. Using a fly on your hook that looks like one of these creatures will surely help you catch a fish.

Learn more about their life cycles, adaptations and their ecological importance, along with gorgeous photos and diagrams in this month's edition of Wildlife Express.

Recent back-issues of Wildlife Express can be found here. Archived issues can be found here. You can find issues about most of Idaho's wildlife species.