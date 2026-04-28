F&G Commission meeting May 6-7 in Coeur d'Alene

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet May 6 and 7 at Fish and Game’s Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Ave. in Coeur d'Alene. A public hearing will begin on May 6 at 7 p.m. PDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. PDT on May 7 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the 2026-27 migratory bird season setting.

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on fiscal year 2027 shooting range grants.

The Commission will receive a presentation on Lake Pend Oreille rainbow trout management and the Angler Science Program.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).