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Vicomm Technology Launches Intelligent Screw Fastening System for Smart Manufacturing

Vicomm intelligent screw fastening system with robotic arm, torque control module, and machine vision for automated precision assembly

Vicomm Intelligent Screw Fastening System integrates robotics, torque sensing, and machine vision to deliver high-precision, automated assembly with real-time process monitoring

Vicomm robotic screw fastening system performing high-speed tests on screws of different sizes and torque levels with real-time torque monitoring in an automated production line

Vicomm intelligent screw fastening system performs high-speed fastening tests on screws of various sizes and torque requirements, ensuring precision, consistency, and real-time torque monitoring in automated production environments

Integrating robotics, machine vision, and real-time torque analytics, Vicomm’s solution enhances precision, traceability, and efficiency in automated assembly.

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicomm Technology Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of its Intelligent Screw Fastening System, designed to improve precision, efficiency, and traceability in automated assembly.

The system integrates robotic automation, real-time torque control, and machine vision to ensure accurate and reliable fastening. Key process data—including torque curves, rotation angle, and fastening time—is captured and analyzed in real time, enabling immediate detection of issues such as insufficient torque or thread damage.

Combined with a multi-axis robotic arm, the solution supports flexible, high-speed multi-point fastening for both high-mix and mass production. Its modular design allows quick product changeover and easy integration into existing production lines.

Machine vision technology ensures precise alignment and positioning before fastening, while additional validation features help guarantee consistent assembly quality. All data is displayed through an intuitive interface, enabling full process traceability and supporting quality control and optimization.

“Manufacturers need solutions that deliver both efficiency and reliability,” said a spokesperson for Vicomm Technology. “Our system combines automation with real-time data to help customers achieve smarter and more consistent production.”

The solution is suitable for applications including consumer electronics, automotive modules, and industrial equipment. Vicomm Technology will continue advancing intelligent automation through AI and data-driven manufacturing solutions.

About Vicomm Technology Co., Ltd.
Vicomm Technology provides smart manufacturing and automation solutions focused on precision assembly, machine vision, and industrial data applications.

Ken Deng
Vicomm Technology Co., Ltd.
+886 2 2694 7000
email us here
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Vicomm Intelligent Screw Fastening System for Smart Manufacturing and Industry

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Vicomm Technology Launches Intelligent Screw Fastening System for Smart Manufacturing

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


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