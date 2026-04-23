Taiwan E-Bike Alliance Launches Localized Powertrain for U.S. and EU Markets

Taiwan e-bike alliance representatives at Taipei Cycle Show unveiling a localized smart electric bicycle system for global markets The AIoT tracker developed by ATrack Technology Inc. integrates with the motor communication protocol of Rexon Technology Co., Ltd., enabling access to key operational data, including pedaling force, torque, motor temperature, battery level, battery tempe A high-torque, lightweight drive motor for electric mountain bikes designed by Rexon Technology Co., Ltd.

Consortium unveils Taiwan’s first fully localized e-bike system with AIoT, targeting premium markets in Europe and North America

This milestone demonstrates Taiwan’s ability to move from component manufacturing to full system integration and positions the alliance to compete in the global premium e-bike market” — Spokesperson, Taiwan Smart Electric Bicycle Association

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan’s electric bicycle industry has reached a major milestone as a consortium of leading companies announced the successful localization of the core e-bike “three-electric system”—motor, battery, and controller—marking a strategic step toward entering premium markets in the United States and Europe.The initiative is led by Ideal Bike Corporation (TWSE 8933), in collaboration with ATrack Technology Inc (TWO 6465), Rexon Technology Co., Ltd (TWSE 1515), and Acer Mobile Power System Inc (Acer Group subsidiary). The alliance officially unveiled its integrated smart e-bike system at the Taipei Cycle Show, demonstrating Taiwan’s capability to transition from a component supplier to a full system integrator in the global e-bike industry.Historically, Taiwan’s e-bike manufacturers have relied heavily on imported powertrain systems, particularly from European suppliers. This collaboration represents a significant step toward building a fully localized solution through cross-industry integration, combining each partner’s technical expertise. Ideal Bike Corporation leads complete vehicle design and system integration, Rexon Technology provides the mid-drive motor solution, Acer Mobile Power System Inc is responsible for battery and controller integration, while ATrack Technology Inc contributes AIoT-enabled fleet management and cloud platform technologies.The newly developed system integrates GPS connectivity and cloud analytics to enable real-time monitoring of vehicle status, battery health, and maintenance requirements. By collecting and analyzing rider behavior data, the platform supports continuous product optimization and improved operational efficiency. In addition, the system incorporates carbon emission tracking capabilities, creating potential opportunities for integration with carbon credit frameworks and sustainability-driven applications.Global demand for electric bicycles continues to grow rapidly, particularly in North America and Europe, where premium and smart mobility solutions are gaining traction. Industry observers note that the European market remains dominated by Bosch, whose strong ecosystem and established after-sales service network provide a competitive advantage. Taiwan’s industry, while highly competitive in manufacturing and engineering, is expected to benefit from strengthening global service capabilities to enhance international competitiveness.The system has already undergone field validation in Taiwan, including testing at the Houfeng Bikeway in Taichung and the Sun Moon Lake cycling route. These real-world trials provide continuous data feedback to refine system performance and validate readiness for commercialization. The consortium indicated that while the product has not yet entered mass production, further improvements in system reliability will be completed prior to its international launch.According to industry stakeholders, this initiative represents a key transition for Taiwan’s e-bike sector—from component manufacturing toward system-level integration. As production scales and application scenarios expand, Taiwan is expected to strengthen its position within the global electric bicycle supply chain.Looking ahead, the alliance plans to leverage Taiwan’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem and integrate AI-driven technologies to accelerate global market expansion, positioning itself as a competitive player in the next generation of high-end electric mobility solutions.

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