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Gov. Pillen Calls Out LB 929 as “Do-nothing Legislation”

NEBRASKA, April 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Calls Out LB 929 as “Do-nothing Legislation”

 

Lincoln, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen outlined numerous objections to LB 929, one of the bills he has chosen to veto this legislative session. In his letter, he called out the “do-nothing legislation” for proposing to allow what is already permitted in law.

“Even though it has limited effect, LB 929 sends a terrible message,” said Gov. Pillen. “LB 929 invites overuse of our health system and more meddling in future legislative sessions.”

The Governor added, “This creates an expectation that there will be no shared responsibility, which is a core tenant in ensuring that our benefits are hand-ups, not handouts.”

A copy of the Governor’s letter to the Legislature is below.

Image of LB 929.

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Gov. Pillen Calls Out LB 929 as “Do-nothing Legislation”

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