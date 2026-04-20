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Gov. Pillen Puts National Guard on Active-Duty Status to Respond to Potential Fires

NEBRASKA, April 20 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Puts National Guard on Active-Duty Status to Respond to Potential Fires

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued a proclamation to ensure that Nebraska National Guard resources are ready and available to respond to wildfires, should they be needed. High winds, low humidity and dry conditions continue to be a concern and could produce conditions that would endanger Nebraskans and damage public and private property.

Under the limited scope of his proclamation, aviation assets, support equipment and personnel have been placed on active-duty status.

“Protecting the citizens of Nebraska is my number one priority,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are ensuring that resources are ready to combat fires and safeguard lives and property. I have full confidence in Adjutant General Strong to lead our state’s disaster response with efficiency and effectiveness.”

Gov. Pillen mobilized the Nebraska National Guard in mid-March to assist with the wildfires in central and western Nebraska. Airmen and ground crews worked in coordination with the Iowa National Guard, local firefighters and volunteers from other states over several weeks to ultimately bring those devastating fires under control.

Proclamation Designating National Guard on Active-Duty Status to Respond to Potential Fires

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Gov. Pillen Puts National Guard on Active-Duty Status to Respond to Potential Fires

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