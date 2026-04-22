Gov. Pillen Issues New Order to Aid Wildfire Supply Deliveries
NEBRASKA, April 22 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Issues New Order to Aid Wildfire Supply Deliveries
LINCOLN, NE – To help facilitate additional deliveries of feed and supplies to ranchers in areas destroyed by recent wildfires, Governor Jim Pillen is re-issuing an executive order for commercial motor carriers. The order relaxes hours of service, load and weight limits, as well as other regulations. It will expire May 14.
A copy of the order is included below.
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