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Gov. Pillen Issues New Order to Aid Wildfire Supply Deliveries

NEBRASKA, April 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Issues New Order to Aid Wildfire Supply Deliveries

 

LINCOLN, NE – To help facilitate additional deliveries of feed and supplies to ranchers in areas destroyed by recent wildfires, Governor Jim Pillen is re-issuing an executive order for commercial motor carriers.  The order relaxes hours of service, load and weight limits, as well as other regulations. It will expire May 14.

A copy of the order is included below.

Executive Order 26-12 Commercial Motor Carrier Relief PDF

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Gov. Pillen Issues New Order to Aid Wildfire Supply Deliveries

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