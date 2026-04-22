NEBRASKA, April 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues New Order to Aid Wildfire Supply Deliveries

LINCOLN, NE – To help facilitate additional deliveries of feed and supplies to ranchers in areas destroyed by recent wildfires, Governor Jim Pillen is re-issuing an executive order for commercial motor carriers. The order relaxes hours of service, load and weight limits, as well as other regulations. It will expire May 14.

A copy of the order is included below.

Executive Order 26-12 Commercial Motor Carrier Relief PDF