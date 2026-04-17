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Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB 1029

NEBRASKA, April 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB 1029

 

LINCOLN, NE – Citing concerns about transparency and increased vulnerability to foreign adversaries, Governor Jim Pillen has vetoed LB 1029, legislation that would exclude compensation, salaries, and wages from being disclosed by Nebraska’s colleges and universities when contracting with foreign adversarial sources.

In his veto letter to the Legislature, Gov. Pillen expressed his strong objection to excusing institutions of higher education from reporting such employment contracts and expenditures to the public, especially when global tensions and foreign academic espionage are at an all-time high.

He also pointed out that endorsement of this legislation contradicts the hard work senators have engaged in the past several years to protect Nebraska from foreign adversarial threats.

“I am deeply concerned that the full impact of these reporting exemptions was not adequately debated by the members of the Legislature," he said.. "Transparency in state-supported institutions is a fundamental right of the public.”

A copy of the Governor’s veto letter is included below.

Image of LB 1029, legislation that would exclude compensation, salaries, and wages from being disclosed by Nebraska’s colleges and universities when contracting with foreign adversarial sources.

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Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB 1029

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