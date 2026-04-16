Crystal Lake Boat Launch Closing for Improvements on April 20

CONTACT:

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748

April 16, 2026

Enfield, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s public boat launch on Crystal Lake in Enfield will be closed for seven weeks starting the morning of Monday, April 20 until Friday, June 12. These dates are subject to change based on project progress. The boat access area will be closed in order to rebuild and upgrade the ramp with larger flush-mounted concrete planks to prevent future ice damage, among other improvements.

During the project, the entire facility will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. The ramp will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during this time period. The parking area for the ramp will also be closed to the public and there will be no fishing from the shore.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.