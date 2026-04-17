Speed cameras bring added safety to work zones, program prepares for expansion

Early data from work zones where the camera conducted frequent enforcement shows an overall reduction in speeding. For example, on I-5 near JBLM, more than 60% of drivers were speeding through the work zone before cameras were deployed. The percentage dropped to as low as 30% during enforcement.

The cameras were also used to help the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project during work on State Route 522. Speeds dropped during enforcement. In the months after deployments stopped, the construction project saw a more than 20% reduction in the number of vehicles speeding through that part of the work zone.

The objective of the Work Zone Speed Camera Program is to reduce speeding in active road construction, maintenance and emergency zones. Since the program began, troopers issued 65,000 infractions, of which 59,000 were first-time infractions that do not carry a financial penalty. The program's goal is not to make money; its focus remains on changing driver behavior.

A WSP trooper reviews the images and data from the camera for every potential infraction. If a trooper determines a violation was committed, a notice of infraction is mailed to the vehicle's registered owner within 30 days. The cameras only record speeding vehicles when work crews are present at a job site.

“So far, nearly 9% of the infractions we see are repeat offenders,” Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste explained. “That’s close to 6,000 people who have not only received the fine, but who hopefully have heard the message – SLOW DOWN in our work zones, it will save lives.”

Flexible and mobile enforcement

The trailer-mounted camera photographs vehicles speeding through active work zones. The camera locations stretched from rural Clallam County to the busiest parts of Interstates 5 and 90. This safety tool protects workers and the traveling public by encouraging drivers to follow work zone speed limits to reduce speed-related crashes.

Program expansion

The second year of the program will bring additional cameras, with up to 15 in operation by 2027 and expansion to eastern Washington. It will also have steeper penalties. Last year, the Legislature changed the penalties and beginning July 1, 2026, the first infraction will cost $125. The second and all subsequent infractions remain $248.

Dangerous conditions

According to preliminary statistics, the total number of work-zone-related crashes was 1,557 in 2025, a slight decrease from the year before. There was an increase in fatal collisions, from seven in 2024 to nine in 2025.

In 2025, the top three causes for work zone crashes in Washington were following too closely, speeding and distracted driving – all of which are preventable. April also begins WSDOT’s month-long work zone safety campaign which includes National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 20-24).

“Slow down when you see a work zone— every person in a vest is there doing a job, and they deserve to finish it and go home safely,” Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith explained. “Protect them the way you’d want someone to protect you and your loved ones.”

Program and enforcement details

When someone receives a notice of infraction, they’re directed to the program’s website to acknowledge and potentially pay for the violation. The infractions are recorded as non-moving violations and do not affect driving records or insurance. Unpaid fines will be added to vehicle registration renewals.