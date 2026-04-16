USDA announces investments in specialty crop programs

News By National Association of Farm Broadcasting

April 16, 2026 News article USDA announced a major increase in funding for specialty crop programs, with more than $275 million in grants available for fiscal year 2026. Ag Secretary Brooke L. Rollins, alongside Michigan Representative Tom Barrett, shared that the funding will be distributed through key USDA programs, including the Specialty Crop Research Initiative, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, and the Specialty Crop Multi-State Program. The increase is possible because of the Working Families Tax Cuts, which more than doubles annual funding for the Specialty Crop Research Initiative to $175 million, up from $80 million. It also raises combined funding for the block grant and multi-state programs from $85 million to $100 million annually starting in FY2026. “The Working Families Tax Cuts provided the largest investment in American agriculture,” Rollins said, emphasizing the importance of supporting specialty crop producers as demand for nutritious foods continues to grow.

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